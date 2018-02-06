Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad writes India-Pakistan love story for Vishnu Manchu

Vijayendra Prasad has been churning out blockbuster films back-to-back. Vijayendra Prasad has been churning out blockbuster films back-to-back.

Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad has penned a love story for Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu. Vishnu, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Gayatri, confirmed to the Indianexpress.com that he will be doing the film with Vijayendra, who wrote India’s biggest blockbuster franchise to date, Baahubali.

“Yes, Vijayendra has written the script for my next film,” said Vishnu. While the speculations were rife that Vijayendra will also helm it, the actor denied it. He said the filmmakers are yet to zero in on the director for the project. Vishnu also confirmed that the untitled flick is a cross-country romance that takes place between an Indian boy and a Pakistani girl. Well, it may be Vishnu’s first film to be set in the backdrop of India-Pakistan conflict but not for Vijayendra.

In 2015, Vijayendra wrote a film called Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which narrated a story of an Indian travelling to Pakistan to reunite a six-years-old mute girl with her family. The film, which starred Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, became the biggest blockbuster of the year and also earned big thumbs up from the critics.

Vishnu was reluctant to share more details about the project as it is in its early stages. But, he’s quite excited this film.

Vijayendra has been churning out blockbuster films back-to-back. In 2015, he gave Indian film industry its biggest grossing films, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali: The Beginning. Last year, he wrote two more blockbusters of the industry. Baahubali: The Conclusion and Mersal. While Baahubali 2 set the global box office on fire, Mersal also emerged as the biggest hit of Tamil cinema.

Vishnu, meanwhile, has several interesting projects in the pipeline, including Gayatri. The film, which is set to release this Friday, has seasoned actor Dr Mohan Babu playing a double role, and Vishnu has played an important cameo. It also stars Shriya Sharan, Brahmanandam and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Vishnu is also busy with Voter and Achari America Yatra, which will hit the screens this year itself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd