Baahubali star Anushka Shetty accepts that Prabhas is sexier than Rana Daggubati. Watch video

Prabhas played the lead double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali in SS Rajamouli film, while Anushka Shetty played his wife and mother Devasena. Rana Daggubati was the main antagonist, Bhallaladeva. Prabhas played the lead double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali in SS Rajamouli film, while Anushka Shetty played his wife and mother Devasena. Rana Daggubati was the main antagonist, Bhallaladeva.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s crackling chemistry in Baahubali: The Conclusion has made them the most sought after onscreen pair on the silver screen right now. Though their sizzling pairing is nothing new for the Telugu cinema audience, but after Baahubali 2, the entire nation is swooning over them. However, it is not just the fans who go gaga over this duo, even the two actors have time and again spoken about their fondness for each other in various interviews. In a clip which is doing the rounds, Anushka aka Sweety Shetty even called Prabhas sexier than Rana Daggubati.

Also read | Did you know Baahubali’s ‘Devasena’ Anushka Shetty was rejected after her first audition? See her first photoshoot

Prabhas and Anushka are one of the most loved and successful onscreen pairs in Telugu film industry. They delivered Telugu hits like Billa and Mirchi, before director SS Rajamouli got them onboard for his big project Baahubali. During the extensive promotions of Baahubali 2, the team was thrown with the major question about “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali”. But in one particular interaction with her fans on social media, Anushka was served asked something different – “Who is sexier – Prabhas or Rana Daggubati?” Pat came Anushka’s reply, “Prabhas… Rana is like my bro… He calls me brother, I call him brother.”

Anushka’s reply did not quite leave many surprised considering rumours of Prabhas and Anushka being “more than friends”. Fans wish to see them together so much, that there are more number of fan clubs dedicated to the two of them, than any of Bollywood’s rumoured couples.

Check out the video where Anushka Shetty aka Sweety from Baahubali picks Prabhas over Rana Daggubati.

Anushka, who is one of the top notch and highest paid Telugu stars, has done a historical fiction film Rudhramadevi with Rana. While Rana played the antagonist in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, Anushka played both mother and wife of Prabhas’ two characters – Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali respectively.

In the same fan interaction, Anushka added, “The toughest challenge for me was to play the love interest of Amarendra Baahubali and also the mother to Mahendra Baahubali. But for Rajamouli, I would not have been able to pull off this challenge.”

Now that Baahubali has become a box office phenomenon, Anushka is gearing up for her next Telugu film titled Bhagmati while Prabhas will begin the shooting of Saaho by this month end. However, their fans are desperate to see them teaming up again. In the meantime, there is also news that Prabhas is considering marriage, which was put on hold due to Baahubali. Fans surely await some good news from Prabhas’ end!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd