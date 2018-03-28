Baahubali special screening in Pakistan, SS Rajamouli to reach Karachi today

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli will also take part in the panel discussion on “Genre Busters” at Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF). Baahubali director SS Rajamouli will also take part in the panel discussion on “Genre Busters” at Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF).

Director SS Rajamouli along with his producer Shobu Yarlagadda on Wednesday will reach Pakistan’s capital Karachi for the special screening of their two-part epic franchise Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion at Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF).

Hours before leaving for the neighboring country, Rajamouli shared his excitement on his Twitter account. “Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries… The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan international film festival, Karachi for the invite.” Rajamouli and Shobu will also participate in a panel discussion on the topic ‘Genre Busters’ at the festival.

See SS Rajamouli’s tweet here:

Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries… The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan international film festival, Karachi for the invite. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 28, 2018

Excerpts from an e-mail interview with the organizers of PIFF.

Q. Will Mr Rajamouli be attending the film festival in Karachi?

A. Yes.

Q. If yes, when is Mr Rajamouli expected to arrive in Karachi?

A. Mr Rajamouli is expected to arrive in Karachi today (March 28, 2018)

Q. Will Mr Rajamouli take part in any panel discussions? If so, what will be the topic and who are his co-panelists?

A. Mr Rajamouli will take part in the panel discussion on “Genre Busters”. His co-panelists are Mr Shobu (Producer of Baahubali), Adnan Sarwar (Pakistani filmmaker – actor/screenplay writer/director/producer of biopic “Shah”, based on the legendary boxer Hussain Shah), Sana Tauseef (producer), Atiqa Odho (prominent Pakistani actor/host), Nandita Das and Vinay Pathak.

Q. Will Mr Rajamouli’s Baahubali be screened at the festival?

A. Yes

Q. If so, which one – Baahubali: The Beginning or Baahubali: The Conclusion or both?

A. Both

Q. And in which section?

A. Special Screening

PIFF, which is organized by Karachi Film Society, will kickstart on Thursday and will go on till Sunday. The four-day festival will showcase feature films, shorts and documentaries handpicked from Pakistan cinema and around the world for a diverse group of international audiences.

Other Indian films such as Sairat, Dear Zindagi, Nil Battey Sannata, Ankhon Dekhi, The Song of Scorpions, Kadvi Hawa, Hindi Medium will also be screened at the festival.

Baahubali that released in 2015 became a blockbuster creating a massive market for Baahubali 2 worldwide. When the second-part released last year, it went on to become India’s biggest earner globally. The VFX-heavy film raked in Rs 1000 crore from its worldwide ticket sales in its first 10 days itself.

In addition to its phenomenal performance at the box office, the film was also screened at some of the prestigious film festivals worldwide. It was the opening film at Russia’s Moscow International Film Festival last year. It was showcased at Busan International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival in France, Hawaii International Film Festival and more. It also premiered in the UK as part of UK-India Year of Culture events.

