Baahubali hangover? Prabhas 19th to have Rs 35 crore car chase, Hollywood technicians

Matching the level of Prabhas’ Baahubali stardom, his 19th film with director Sujeeth is way grander and has everything from massive action sequences to international technicians working with him. “#Prabhas19 becomes bigger and better. Rs 35 crore action sequences. #Hollywood stunt choreographer #KennyBates and #Bollywood heroine and villains,” posted industry analyst Ramesh Bala.

Reports suggest threat the action sequence would be a 20-minute car chase and the teaser is expected to be released with Baahubali 2. Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates, who is also currently working with Rajinikanth’s 2.0, has been roped in for the film. Kenny is known for blockbuster Hollywood flicks like Pearl Harbour, Transformers and Die Hard.

Sources close to the industry had also revealed that the yet-to-be-titled project will be a trilingual film (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi). It is also said to be made on a whopping budget of over Rs 150 crore. The director is banking on the stardom Prabhas managed after his blockbuster hit Baahubali.

Shankar, Ehasaan, Loy are going to score music and Madhie is on board this film as the cinematographer. Sabu Cyril, who has worked on films like Robo — Enthiran in Tamil — and Baahubali, is also part of the team as the production designer. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi and Pramod under U V Creations banner.

The buzz is that Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh would be seen as a baddie in the film. There will be two female leads in the movie, however, the actors have not been selected yet.

Meanwhile, Prabhas had finished shooting for his part in Baahubali franchise after working over 600 days with director SS Rajamouli since the beginning of the first part in 2014. The second chapter of Rajamouli’s magnum opus is set to hit the screen on April 28.

