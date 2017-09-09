Baahubali director SS Rajamouli to be bestowed with Akkineni Nageswara Rao Award

Nagarjuna announced that SS Rajamouli will be awarded the Akkineni Nageswar Rao Award 2017. Nagarjuna announced that SS Rajamouli will be awarded the Akkineni Nageswar Rao Award 2017.

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter to announce to fans worldwide that Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion director SS Rajamouli will be bestowed with one of the most respected awards – The Akkineni Nageswara Rao Award.

The Akkineni Nageswara Rao Award will go this year to SS Rajamouli for his excellence in cinema. The event will take place on September 17 at Shilpa Kala Vedika, announced Nagarjuna. He shared a note that read, “We are very honoured to announce the ANR (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) Award to be given to our very own jakkana @ssrajamouli for his excellence in cinema in the presence of honourable Vice President of India Sri M Venkaiah Naidu garu September 17 4.30 pm at Shilpa Kala Vedika.”

To this SS Rajamouli replied and wrote, “Its an honour to recieve the prestigious ANR award sir and privilege to be alongside the legends who received it before. :)”

The ANR Award has been bestowed on stalwarts like Dev Anand, Shabana Azmi, Anjali Devi, Vyjayanatimala Bali, Lata Mangeshkar, K. Balachander, Hema Malini, Shyam Benegal and Amitabh Bachchan.

The movie that catapulted SS Rajamouli to fame countrywide was the Baahubali series. Not just the director, actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty were also received with open arms by fans everywhere. The film broke previous box office records and took the Telugu Film Industry to new heights. As a result, Prabhas’ next film Saaho will be a trilingual and Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is paired opposite the Young Rebel Star. On the other hand, there are various speculations about Rajamouli’s next film, also a few rumours are abound that he is in talks with either Jr NTR or Mahesh Babu for the next film.

