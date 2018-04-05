What is Baahubali director SS Rajamouli upto in Lahore?

The ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is in Lahore and has shared pictures from the university where Bhagat Singh studied and also the junction where he eventually was hanged to death. The ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is in Lahore and has shared pictures from the university where Bhagat Singh studied and also the junction where he eventually was hanged to death.

SS Rajamouli, who went to Pakistan to attend the Pakistan International Film Festival, is now in Lahore. The ace filmmaker has shared pictures from the university where Bhagat Singh studied and also the junction where he eventually was hanged to death. Tweeting the pictures out, Rajamouli wrote, “This non descript junction, shadman chowk in Lahore is the place where Bhagath Singh was hanged by the British… Goose bumps…(sic).”

Rajamouli had earlier tweeted that the Baahubali franchise will have a special screening at the Pakistan International Film Festival. “Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries… The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan international film festival, Karachi for the invite.” The Baahubali filmmaker was also part of a panel discussion on “Genre Busters” along with Shobu Yarlagadda, Pakistani filmmaker Adnan Sarwar, Producer Sana Tauseef, Pakistani actor Atiqa Odho, Nandita Das and Vinay Pathak.

See SS Rajamouli’s recent tweets from Lahore:

National College of Arts, Lahore… Bhagat Singh studied here. pic.twitter.com/cX8iMtSYUw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 4, 2018

This non descript junction, shadman chowk in Lahore is the place where Bhagath Singh was hanged by the British… Goose bumps… pic.twitter.com/1UfYARn1W3 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 3, 2018

Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries… The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan international film festival, Karachi for the invite. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 28, 2018

Apart from Baahubali, Sairat, Dear Zindagi, Nil Battey Sannata, Ankhon Dekhi, The Song of Scorpions, Kadvi Hawa, Hindi Medium were also screened at the four-day festival.

Baahubali that released in 2015 became a blockbuster creating a massive market for Baahubali 2 worldwide. When the second-part released last year, it went on to become India’s biggest earner globally. The VFX-heavy film raked in Rs 1000 crore from its worldwide ticket sales within its first 10 days. The film continued its dream run across the world, even later, setting records in countries like Japan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd