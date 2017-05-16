Did you know Baahubali’s ‘Devasena’ Anushka Shetty was rejected after her first audition? See her first photoshoot

Anushka Shetty who is ruling the hearts as Devasena in Baahubali, has had a remarkable journey in the Telugu cinema in 12 years of her film career. Anushka Shetty who is ruling the hearts as Devasena in Baahubali, has had a remarkable journey in the Telugu cinema in 12 years of her film career.

It definitely requires you to be in the business for a long time to portray a fiery character like Devasena in Baahubali. Needless to say, Anushka Shetty’s experience of over a decade in front of the camera came handy while she played the titular part which became one of the backbones of this magnum opus. But do you know Anushka hates giving auditions? We got hold of few photos of Anushka, apparently from her first audition, which are going viral. These clicks were taken when Anushka was barely in her early 20’s. It is also said that the actor was reportedly rejected by the producer after her first photoshoot and audition.

Check out the pictures from Anushka Shetty’s first photoshoot.

Anushka, whose original name is Sweety Shetty, was a yoga instructor before entering movies. She debuted in 2005 Telugu film, Super, which even got her several awards. But her major breakthrough came in 2006 film, Vikramarkudu, which was helmed by her Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. Hence, began a long association between the actor and the director, and their latest Baahubali: The Conclusion is only a testimony of their successful bond. She is the first female star to work with Rajamouli thrice. Today, she is one of the most popular actors in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Anushka went on to deliver blockbusters like Singham, Arundhati, Vedham, Deivathirumagal and Rudhramadevi, to name a few.

Check out some stills from Anushka Shetty’s other films.

Anushka Shetty in Rudhramadevi. Anushka Shetty in Rudhramadevi.

Anushka Shetty in Vaanam. Anushka Shetty in Vaanam.

Anushka Shetty in Irandaam Ulagam. Anushka Shetty in Irandaam Ulagam.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas in Mirchi. Anushka Shetty and Prabhas in Mirchi.

It is interesting to note that Anushka’s hit film Rudhramadevi was also a historical fiction along with her Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati.

Check out a song from Rudhramadevi featuring Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati.

Watch | Auna Neevena Song | Rudhramadevi

Apart from this, Anushka has done Billa and Mirchi with Prabhas before Baahubali came their way. Anushka and Prabhas are one of the most favourite onscreen pairing for the Telugu movie goers. But after their latest Rajamouli blockbuster, where she played both mother and wife of Prabhas’ two characters, they have become the favourite of the entire nation.

Check out a song from featuring Anushka Shetty and Prabhas.

Watch | Idedo Bagundi Song | Mirchi

Known for doing women-centric films, Anushka is reportedly one of the highest-paid female actors of the south film industry. It is heard that she charged Rs 5 crore for playing Devasena in Baahubali.

