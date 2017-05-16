Latest News
  • Did you know Baahubali’s ‘Devasena’ Anushka Shetty was rejected after her first audition? See her first photoshoot

Did you know Baahubali’s ‘Devasena’ Anushka Shetty was rejected after her first audition? See her first photoshoot

Anushka Shetty played the central role of Devasena in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. A glance at her film career will reveal that Anushka has been one of the boldest actors who has taken up several controversial characters, including playing a prostitute in Vaanam.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2017 5:12 pm
anushka shetty, anushka shetty baahubali, anushka shetty devasena, anushka shetty old pics, anushka shetty first photoshoot, anushka shetty pics, anushka shetty actress Anushka Shetty who is ruling the hearts as Devasena in Baahubali, has had a remarkable journey in the Telugu cinema in 12 years of her film career.

It definitely requires you to be in the business for a long time to portray a fiery character like Devasena in Baahubali. Needless to say, Anushka Shetty’s experience of over a decade in front of the camera came handy while she played the titular part which became one of the backbones of this magnum opus. But do you know Anushka hates giving auditions? We got hold of few photos of Anushka, apparently from her first audition, which are going viral. These clicks were taken when Anushka was barely in her early 20’s. It is also said that the actor was reportedly rejected by the producer after her first photoshoot and audition.

Check out the pictures from Anushka Shetty’s first photoshoot.

anushka shetty, anushka shetty photoshoot, anushka shetty first photoshoot, anushka shetty audition pics, anushka shetty old pics, anushka shetty actoranushka shetty, anushka shetty photoshoot, anushka shetty first photoshoot, anushka shetty audition pics, anushka shetty old pics, anushka shetty actor

Anushka, whose original name is Sweety Shetty, was a yoga instructor before entering movies. She debuted in 2005 Telugu film, Super, which even got her several awards. But her major breakthrough came in 2006 film, Vikramarkudu, which was helmed by her Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. Hence, began a long association between the actor and the director, and their latest Baahubali: The Conclusion is only a testimony of their successful bond. She is the first female star to work with Rajamouli thrice. Today, she is one of the most popular actors in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Anushka went on to deliver blockbusters like Singham, Arundhati, Vedham, Deivathirumagal and Rudhramadevi, to name a few.

Check out some stills from Anushka Shetty’s other films.

anushka shetty films, anushka shetty actor, anushka shetty actress, anushka shetty films stills, anushka shetty telugu films Anushka Shetty in Rudhramadevi. anushka shetty films, anushka shetty actor, anushka shetty actress, anushka shetty films stills, anushka shetty telugu films Anushka Shetty in Vaanam. anushka shetty films, anushka shetty actor, anushka shetty actress, anushka shetty films stills, anushka shetty telugu films Anushka Shetty in Irandaam Ulagam. anushka shetty films, anushka shetty actor, anushka shetty actress, anushka shetty films stills, anushka shetty telugu films Anushka Shetty and Prabhas in Mirchi.

It is interesting to note that Anushka’s hit film Rudhramadevi was also a historical fiction along with her Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati.

Check out a song from Rudhramadevi featuring Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati.

Watch | Auna Neevena Song | Rudhramadevi

 

Apart from this, Anushka has done Billa and Mirchi with Prabhas before Baahubali came their way. Anushka and Prabhas are one of the most favourite onscreen pairing for the Telugu movie goers. But after their latest Rajamouli blockbuster, where she played both mother and wife of Prabhas’ two characters, they have become the favourite of the entire nation.

Check out a song from featuring Anushka Shetty and Prabhas.

Watch | Idedo Bagundi Song | Mirchi

 

Known for doing women-centric films, Anushka is reportedly one of the highest-paid female actors of the south film industry. It is heard that she charged Rs 5 crore for playing Devasena in Baahubali.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 16: Latest News