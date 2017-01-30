Baahubali 2’s special effects’ head has this major revelation to make

Anuskha Shetty and Prabhas from new Baahubali 2 poster Anuskha Shetty and Prabhas from new Baahubali 2 poster

As the time is nigh for the release of the much-awaited second part of Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali, VFX supervisor for the film R C Kamalakannan on Sunday shared his experience about working on the visuals and CGI used.

“It is 15 months since taking over the reins of ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ visual effects. It’s amazing that almost all major VFX studios in our country following one pipeline, working towards one common goal. Racing towards the release, with post-production happening at more than 33 studios across the world. Opportunity to share and learn simultaneously. Life can’t be more satisfying,” said R C Kamalakannan in a statement. The fact the ‘life is good’ phrase reveals Baahubali fans can expect some great special effects in the film.

Baahubali redefined the visual grammar in the cinematic landscape in the recent times. Baahubali: The Beginning, in fact, banked heavily on VFX that led to the film bagging a National Award for Best Special Effects. VFX designer V Srinivas Mohan had won the award for his work of the prequel. However, in 2015 itself there was a change of plan for the sequel where Kamalakannan was brought aboard the team. He is also a multiple National Award winner who worked for blockbuster films like Eega and Magadheera. Though the reason for the change was not known, the buzz is that Srinivas has to be replaced since he signed up to work with Shankar and Rajinikanth for the VFX in 2.0.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati, the baddie in Baahubali: The Conclusion, had also said that the sequel will have a lot more of action sequences and visuals, grander than those shown in the first part. The film is slated for a release on April 28 this year. However, there was a slight delay in the release of the trailer, which will be the only clue to let us find out how good the visuals are.

