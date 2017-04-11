Baahubali 2: Yuvan’s music would have taken Baahubali to another level, says Baahubali composer

Baahubali 2 music composer MM Keeravani on Yuvan Shankar Raja Baahubali 2 music composer MM Keeravani on Yuvan Shankar Raja

Music composer MM Keeravani’s tunes lifted up the emotional and action scenes in Baahubali: The Beginning. His work in the second part, Baahubali: The Conclusion, has also been appreciated by the Baahubali franchise fans. But, the music composer believes that Yuvan Shankar Raja would have done a better job than him.

Keeravani has showered praises on his younger compatriot Yuvan, equating the latter with his father, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. “Thanks to YSR for his KIND words about my music for Baahubali,” he wrote on his Twitter page. Yuvan was one of the special guests to attend the grand Tamil audio release function of Baahubali 2 that was held at YMCA ground in Chennai on Sunday.

Talking at the event, Yuvan said, “I really liked the music (Baahubali 1). It complemented the scenes in the film and its success speaks for itself.” Keeravani, who is also the cousin of director SS Rajamouli, said, “But with YSR ‘s music, Baahubali would have gone to a different range altogether. Like father like son.” He also appreciated lyricist Madhan Karky’s contribution to the franchise. Keeravani composes tunes for Tamil movies under the name Maragadamani.

Responding to Maragadamani’s compliments, Yuvan tweeted, “Sir so sweet of you :) thank you for your kind words I’m honoured sir (sic).”

Sir so sweet of you :) thank you for your kind words I’m honoured sir :) http://t.co/X1LHym7P2E — Yuvanshankar raja (@thisisysr) April 10, 2017

Baahubali 2, the most-awaited film of the year, is all set to open in theatres on April 28 and the makers have been doing extensive promotions to give the film a big launch worldwide. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam simultaneously on a record number of screens. While it will release on a whopping 6,500 screens in India alone, in the US it will hit more than 700 screens, which is a record for an Indian film. It will also get a wide release in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

Directed by Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna among others in important roles.

