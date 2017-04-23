Baahubali 2 will beat opening day collection of Baahubali: The Beginning? Absolutely yes, claim trade predictions

Baahubali 2 box office predictions Baahubali 2 box office predictions

In the last two years, no film was made in India that could challenge the opening day record created by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning. A series of new collection records are set to be created by Baahubali: The Conclusion, which will easily make the achievements of its predecessor look small.

The advance booking for director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 has begun across the country on a tremendous note, especially in Telugu states and Kerala. According to reports, the screens that offered advance booking via online sites have sold almost all the tickets for the first three days. The film will also release in nearly 300 screens in Kerala, shattering the opening day box office records created by other films at the Kerala box office, including Baahubali 1. The buzz is that Baahubali 2 is expected to debut at the box office in Kerala with more than Rs 5 crore in its kitty.

In 2015, Baahubali 1 released on 4000 screens across the country and raked in Rs 50 crore on its opening day itself. The film ended its worldwide theatrical run with Rs 650 crore in its kitty. Baahubali 2, however, will release on a record 6,500 screens in India alone. And the film will also receive a massive launch in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand among other international markets. Baahubali 2 has already collected Rs 500 crore from its pre-release business.

According to reports, the opening day worldwide collection of Baahubali 1 was pegged at more than Rs 60 crore. However, the trade sources predict that the total collection of the sequel’s Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam versions may gross Rs 85-90 crore on its opening day. And don’t be surprised it if crosses the coveted Rs 100 crore mark on day one itself.

“Baahubali 2 will be huge and it will cross everyone’s expectations. We can be sure of it once the advance booking starts but if I’m not wrong, it will bring in at least Rs 85 crore plus gross in its first day itself. The film is mainly shot in Telugu which is a huge market and given the craze in Hyderabad, the film will easily collect over Rs 25-27 crore from the region. That means it will have a gross figure of around Rs 35 crore alone from its Telugu version itself,” a film exhibitor was quoted as saying in a DNA report. He also predicted Hindi version will earn Rs 24-25 crore nett alone and the other dubbed versions, Tamil and Malayalam, will garner another Rs 20-22 crore from the box office.

It seems like Baahubali 2 is all set to open a new chapter in the Indian film industry. The film will have its world premiere on Thursday in Mumbai. The event will be at par with international premieres and who’s who of the film fraternity is expected to watch the show along with the entire cast and crew. The Telugu and Hindi version will be screened at the premiere. The film will also be screened in the UK as part of the India-UK Year of Culture events on Thursday. It will hit the screens worldwide on Friday.

The second part of the Baahubali franchise has been made on a budget of Rs 200 crore. And the filmmakers have promised that it will be bigger and better than the first part. The film, bankrolled by ARKA Entertainment, stars Prabhas, Sathyaraj, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 6:20 pm

