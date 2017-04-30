Baahubali 2: Venkaiah Naidu, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Dhanush and others hail SS Rajamouli film

Celebrities praise SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 Celebrities praise SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2

Living up to the expectations, director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion has taken the worldwide box office by storm even as it has been receiving glowing reviews from the who’s who of India. The latest high-profile personality to heap praises on the magnum opus is Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting took to Twitter to laud the film, which has showed the wealth and talents of Indian cinema to the world. “I have just watched #baahubali2 it is a great visual treat giving the experience of legendary hollywood films ‘Ben-Hur and Ten Commandments’,” he tweeted. He also appreciated the film that that has smashed through the language and box office barriers. “#baahubali2 has taken Indian Cinema to entirely new level and coming from regional language (Telugu) team is all the more praiseworthy,” he added.

Like millions of moviegoers, Megastar Chiranjeevi was also blown away by the grand visual effects of Baahubali 2. “Baahubali: The Conclusion is an outstanding film. Rajamouli deserves all the accolades for creating a wonder like Baahubali. Hats off to the creator for letting Telugu cinema grow by leaps and bounds,” the actor said in a statement while congratulating the entire cast and crew. It is worth nothing that Rajamouli’s Magadheera was the first blockbuster in the career of Chiranjeevi’s star son, Ram Charan Teja.

Actor Dhanush, who released the Tamil audio of Baahubali 2, termed the film as “masterpiece.” “@ssrajamouli sir :) nothing more to say. #masterpiece #writingatitsbest .. break the rules. Redefined everything. I mean EVERYTHING. There is no easy way 2 express wat a mind blowing experience bahubali 2 was.OMG.Speechless.salute 2 d entire team.pls watch it in theatres (sic),” he said in a series of tweets.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu said that the film exceeds the expectations. “Mind boggling stuff, a game changer! Hats off to @ssrajamouli and the entire team! The master storyteller is back! #Baahubali2 is an event film which exceeds expectations!,” he tweeted.

Bollywood’s seasoned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Mahesh Bhatt were also in awe of this visual marvel, suggesting that the film has redefined the rules of filmmaking in India.

“Bahubali is a game changer, it’s the kind of movie that redefines everything you thought u knew & understood about Indian movies,” tweeted Bhatt.

“Courage. Passion. Rebellion. Belief in oneself. Breaking every rule. Commitment. Humility. Congratulations @ssrajamouli #Bahubali2,” praised Kapur.

Baahubali 2 is the sequel to 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning. The release of the film is being celebrated as the biggest movie event of the year even as the original Telugu film has become a juggernaut at the worldwide box office.

