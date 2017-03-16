Baahubali 2 trailer: Why Kattappa killed Baahubali and 5 other big moments you missed in the trailer

Baahubali 2 trailer, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, is out. Baahubali 2 trailer, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, is out.

Finally, the trailer of Baahaubali: The Conclusion has arrived and we just can’t have enough of it. The makers had announced that the trailer will be released on the internet only by Thursday evening. However, they were kind enough not to make the fans across the world wait any longer and unveiled all versions of the trailer along with its theatrical release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. So a big shout out to the filmmakers.

And yes, it’s real, the trailer is here to assure the fans that almost two years of wait and anticipation will come to an end when the film will hit the screens on April 28. That is when all our questions and hundreds of fan theories about the film will be checked. The second part was supposed to release in 2016, according to the initial plan. However, that didn’t happen.

Beyond all those grand visual effects and emotionally-charged performances, one may tend to pay very less attention to the story. So here we break Baahubali 2 trailer for you.

Amarendra Baahubali takes oath as the king:



We know Sivagami Devi chose Baahubali over her own son Bhallaladeva to rule the kingdom of Mahishmati just before Baahubali ended on a massive cliffhanger. The second part opens with Baahubali taking oath as the king of Mahishmati but it is shown in a gloomy setting in the trailer, hinting at the death of Baahubali at the hands of his loyal guard Kattappa.

Lion King moment:



Following the death of Baahubali, Sivagami, holding up the baby, declares Mahendra Baahubali the next rightful heir to the throne. Now, that explains why Bhallaladeva wanted to the kill the baby as it stood in the way of his ascendance to the power.

Civil war:



In the first part, Baahubali and Bhallaladeva joined forces to fight the brutal warrior tribe led by warlord Kalakeya. Now, a war breaks out within Mahishmati between the factions led by Baahubali and Bhallaladeva. What triggers the war between them? Although the kingdom is the main bone of contention, in the first part, we saw that Bhallaladeva concedes and accepts Sivagami’s decision to make Baahubali the king of Mahishmati. So there should be something more pressing issue between the brothers that triggers this civil war.

Is Devasena the reason?



Bhallaladeva had feelings for Devasena. It was clear in the first part itself, where we were shown he had kept her in the captivity for more than 20 years for choosing Baahubali over him. In the trailer, Baahubali can be seen standing protecting Devasena when a group of soldiers try to come near her at the king’s court. So is Devasena the last straw that brings out the brewing enmity between Baahubali and Bhallaladeva to the fore?

Shivudu trusts Kattappa:



Despite Kattappa telling him that he is the one who backstabbed his father, literally, Shivudu continues to place his trust in Kattappa. “As long as you stand by my side, no man can kill me,” Shivudu tells Kattappa. So one thing we can be sure of is that Kattappa was the victim of circumstances when he drove his sword into Baahubali’s back.

Father of all action scenes:



When director SS Rajamouli said the fight scene between characters of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati will be the father of all action scenes, he meant every word. And the trailer also reassures that. The last scene in the trailer shows Shivudu looking directly into the eye-socket of Bhallaladeva, who seems to be shivering with pain, after the fight. While audience were treated to one big war sequence in the first part, Baahubali 2 offers two major battle sequences: One the civil war between Baahubali and Bhallaladeva and the other when Shivudu avenges his father.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd