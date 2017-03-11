Baahubali 2 trailer to first release in theatres, confirms director SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli confirms release date of Baahubali 2 trailer SS Rajamouli confirms release date of Baahubali 2 trailer

Director SS Rajamouli on Saturday announced the release date of the much-awaited trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion. “March 16 between 9 am and 10, we will release the trailer in as many theatres as possible,” he confirmed during a Facebook live session.

The trailer will be screened in theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for general public, while the filmmakers will also show the trailer to the members of the media around 9 am in Hyderabad. The same evening the trailer of the Hindi version will be released in Mumbai. We had earlier reported that the makers were planning a grand event to unveil the promo video in Mumbai.

Baahubali 2 trailer will be released on the internet between 5 pm and 6 pm on the same day (March 16). The makers so far have only unveiled four character posters featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati. A promo video of moving pictures showing the world of Baahubali is a long overdue for the audience even as the film is less that two months away from its theatrical release.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Earlier, Rajamouli had revealed that there was a practical problem in announcing the release date of the trailer. However, now everything seems to be sorted as the audience will finally get to see a glimpse of what’s in the store for them this summer. The trailer was edited at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Baahubali 2 is said to be bigger and better than the first part. Rajamouli had said that Baahubali: The Beginning was just “a starter before the main dish” as the actual drama and action unfolds in the second part.

Baahubali 2 baosts an all-star cast inlcuding Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj. It will open in theatres in April 28 simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd