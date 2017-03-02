Baahubali 2 trailer: SS Rajamouli reveals ‘practical problem’ behind its delay

Baahubali 2 is all geared up hit the screens on April 28 Baahubali 2 is all geared up hit the screens on April 28

The Baahubali fandom is eagerly waiting to get the glimpse of the majestic Mahishmati and beefy Baahubali and Bhallala from the theatrical trailer that is long overdue. Though the makers planned to launch the trailer in January way ahead of the film’s release in April, they say that some technical issues led to the delay.

“There is a practical problem for releasing the trailer of Baahubali 2. We had cut the trailer but the CG shots of the same are awaited. Once the shots come we have to combine them and add the soundtrack, which might take two or three days. So if we announce the date, the VFX studio will also give us the shots to that date and we can’t force them to give the data before that date. If we get it on that date we have to package it and as I said it will take a couple of days for which the audience can’t wait,” SS Rajamouli in a conversation with anchor Suma.

However, the director assured that the trailer will be out in the mid of March. The DOP of Baahubali 2, Senthil Kumar, also reassured that the process of making the trailer is underway and tweeted a picture of the team working at Annapurna Studios.

Baahubali 2 technical team working on the trailer in Annapurna Studios. (Source: Twitter/DOPSenthilKumar)

“At Annapurna Studios Working on Trailer of #Baahubali2. Making sure Everything is Fine with the Screen Calibration, With #CVRao & #ShivaKumar[sic],” posted Kumar.

Meanwhile, we already know that the same star cast will carry forward the story in the second installment of the franchise. Baahubali: The Conclusion would be the high-octane fight between Bhallala and Baahubali, which is slated for a release on April 28.

