Baahubali 2 trailer leaked due to bug in Facebook: S.S. Rajamouli

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli on Thursday said the unfortunate leak of the trailer of his upcoming magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion happened due to a “bug in Facebook”. Talking to the media here at the trailer launch on Thursday, Rajamouli said the trailer leak happened due to a bug in Facebook. He did not elaborate on it any further.

“Piracy is different, and a leak is totally different. We are still trying to find out how the trailer leak happened. It is very irritating for the entire team but we can’t blame anyone without knowing everything about the leak,” Rajamouli said. The trailer was supposed to be launched at 5 p.m. on Thursday. However, following a leak of the Tamil version of the trailer, the makers were forced to release the trailer of all the versions online

The director also said, “It is irritating that such things happen. But also, on a positive note, fans are really happy about it.” The leaked trailer was in Malayalam but lacked a release date and credits, so it was being treated as a fan-made trailer ahead of the official theatre release.

Talking about the second part of the franchise, he said, “Unlike the first part, which was low on emotions and high on grandeur, the second part will have both factors in equal proportion.” Rajamouli said he was tense while working on the trailer, but the output is satisfactory.

