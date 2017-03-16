Baahubali 2 trailer: Five questions whose answer we desperately want

Baahubali 2 trailer: Will we get answers to these questions? Baahubali 2 trailer: Will we get answers to these questions?

Baahubali: The Conclusion, sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, is one of the most awaited releases of the year. While the prequel made historic records at the box office, the current edition doesn’t seem far behind, especially with reports of the raking in nearly Rs 500 crores for its theatrical rights.Excerpt: Baahubali 2 trailer is all set to release and fans are super excited about what the trailer would reveal.

So, here are the top 5 things that we are looking forward to seeing in Baahubali 2 trailer.

1. The grand stunt sequences

The filmmakers have been talking about how this film is going to be bigger and better than the prequel. The stunts especially are supposedly grander than what we have seen before. News of Prabhas training for 30 days to shoot a single sequence has left fans curious to see more and it has piqued our interest as well.

2. Why did Kattapa kill Amarendra Baahubali?

The climax of Baahubali 1 left us at the edge of our seats, wondering what led to a loyal soldier betraying his king. Did it have something to do with Shivagami?

Baahubali2 Trailer Mania Begins Here’s where you can watch the trailer of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion, in the language of your preference! pic.twitter.com/U6LFMxFvo2 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 15, 2017

3. Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali’s story

There is a lot the film has to cover in terms of the plot. How Amarendra died and why? The role played by Sivagami, how the son Mahendra Baahubali will defeat his uncle Bhallaladeva and Avantika’s role in all of this. So will we get to see the story of younger Devasena and Amarendra?

4. The book Rise of Shivagami and Kattappa’s role in it.

The official Facebook page of Baahubali released two pages from the book, and it features Kattappa. So, will the readers get to know the mystery behind the most important reveal of the year? Or is it just a tease – something to get the audience interested?

Also read | Baahubali 2 trailer: 2.2-minute clip high on action, here’s where you can watch it

5. What is the role of Tamannah in this part? Will she be seen at all?

So far Avantika is seen as a fierce soldier, who was ready to give up her life to free Devasena. Now, though, Mahendra Baahubali is expected to fight Bhallaladeva. So what role will Tamannah be playing? Is there anything left for her to do?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd