Baahubali 2: Trailer clocks 100 million views, SS Rajamouli plans grand pre-release event

Baahubali: The Conclusion starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah has already broken a number of records. It is currently the most liked Indian video on YouTube and has reached 100 million views. Seems like nothing can stop SS Rajamouli’s movie from grabbing fans’ eyeballs as the team has planned something huge for their pre-release event on March 26, 2017, at Ramoji film city, Hyderabad as well. The audio of the film will be released on the same day. For the first time, they event is going to be streamed live on Facebook with 4k resolution, beginning at 6.30 pm.

Director SS Rajamouli confirmed the same on his Twitter page and said, “Along with the regular live stream, for the 1st time,we are streaming the pre release event in 360° with 4K res to give the best experience,” and added, “The 360° live stream will start at 6:30pm on March 26th on http://pro.radeon.com/Baahubali-2 #BaahubaliRadeon @Radeon @RadeonPro”

Along with the regular live stream, for the 1st time,we are streaming the pre release event in 360° with 4K res to give the best experience. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 24, 2017

#Baahubali2 Pre Release Event on March 26th, in Hyderabad. Telugu audio will be in stores on the same day..:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 24, 2017

It has been shared that actor Nani, who was initially supposed to host the audio launch of Baahubali: The Beginning, but couldn’t because he had met with an accident then, will be hosting the pre-release event. The track list for the Telugu album was released on the official Baahubali Twitter page and fans are waiting with bated breath to listen to MM Keeravani’s compositions.

Reportedly, the event is expected to be grand in terms of the sets as well. Apparently, this grand event could also take place in Mahishmati(!), with the help of a specially constructed set and props. The audio release of the Tamil version is expected to take place on April 9, 2017, in Chennai, and the track list for the same has not been released yet.

There are also speculations about this grand event and the guest list. While it is expected to be attended by the biggies of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Film industries, word is out that Karan Johar, who is releasing the Hindi version under his production banner, is the expected chief guest. The film will be released on 6500 screens, which in itself is the biggest release an Indian film has seen.

The movie is currently facing some issues in Karnataka due to actor Sathyaraj’s alleged derogatory statements about the state in reference to the Cauvery issue. Some of the local groups even stopped trailers from releasing in theatres in Bellary, Karnataka.

