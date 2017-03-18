Baahubali 2 trailer breaks records, finds place among top 10 most viewed online videos in 24 hours

Baahubali 2 trailer has set a record worldwide is in the top 10 most viewed videos online. Baahubali 2 trailer has set a record worldwide is in the top 10 most viewed videos online.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, helmed by SS Rajamouli has been the most talked about upcoming movie. It stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. Every bit and piece of information related to the upcoming film and the franchise is making news right now. At this time, the official Twitter handle of the film posted that Baahubali 2 trailer is the 7th most viewed online video in 24 hours. A screenshot of Wikipedia’s ‘List of most viewed online videos in first 24 hours’ was also shared along with the tweet, on the page.

The page posted, “And at 7th position in most viewed youtube videos in first 24hours, worldwide. Thank you :) 🙏🏻”

And at 7th position in most viewed youtube videos in first 24hours, worldwide. Thank you :) 🙏🏻 #Baahubali2Trailer http://t.co/Z88gFLT7CL pic.twitter.com/mZZZRE76ts — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 17, 2017

Also, this trailer happens to be the ‘most viewed Indian trailer ever’, with 65 million views and more. Baahubali: The Beginning was no less. During the time of its release, the film had broken Tollywood box office records with its collections and it looks like Baahubali: The Conclusion is not far behind.

In an interview with IANS, Vamsi Atluri, the editor of the trailer revealed that this particular one was chosen out of 25 different cuts. We might think that this is some hardwork and time on a 3 minute video. But, it is actually this hardwork that has taken the trailer places not just in our country but globally as well.

Vamsi said, “It’s so satisfying to see this kind of response which I never imagined. More than the pressure of working on the trailer of India’s biggest motion picture (yet), I was very anxious to know how audiences will receive it.”

