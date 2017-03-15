Baahubali 2 trailer: 2.2-minute clip high on action, here’s where you can watch it

Baahubali 2 trailer: Fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can watch the trailer on the big screens. Baahubali 2 trailer: Fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can watch the trailer on the big screens.

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie has kept fans across the country waiting to know why did Kattappa kill Amarendra Baahubali. Now, for the first time ever, the makers of the film have announced that the trailer of the film will not be released online, or available instantly. They have planned a massive trailer launch spread across two Telegu states and 300 theatres. While fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are super excited, there have been queries from fans in the neighbouring states for a similar launch. Will that be possible? We will have to wait and watch. Meanwhile, YouTube launch of the trailer — which is said to be high on action with breathtaking stunts — will only happen later in the day.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Baahubali trailer release | All you need to know

When: The trailer will be released in select 300 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at 9.00 am, on March 16, 2017.

Where: The official Twitter handle of the film has been posting the list of theatres where people can get a chance to watch the trailer before anyone else.

Rayalaseema fans, here’s your list of theatres which will play the Telugu trailer of #Baahubali2 on 16th March. pic.twitter.com/9zWNNru42w — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 14, 2017

For all the fans in Nizam region, here’s the list of theatres which will play the Telugu trailer of #Baahubali2 on 16th March. pic.twitter.com/N3dGcypwfK — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 14, 2017

Hello Hyderabad.. Get ready. Here’s the list of theatres which will play the Telugu trailer of #Baahubali2 on 16th March. pic.twitter.com/JrdWNbH0Xw — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 14, 2017

List of theatres which will play the Telugu trailer of #Baahubali2 in Guntur & Krishna regions.. pic.twitter.com/8Mxi2WRONx — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 14, 2017

List of theatres which will play the Telugu trailer of #Baahubali2 in Vizag & Nellore regions.. pic.twitter.com/LkPaT2q0Q3 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 14, 2017

Experience the Telugu trailer of #Baahubali2 on the big screen, here’s a list of theaters in West Godavari & East Godavari! pic.twitter.com/w5Llk85jcF — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 14, 2017

The trailer can be watched at all of the listed theatres for free. According to reports, the theatres will play the trailer for an hour on a loop with an individual runtime of 2.40 minutes approximately.

Here we go.. ! @BaahubaliMovie 2 trailer CBFC cert.! Just a day more! A little nervous I must say .. hope all of you will love it ! pic.twitter.com/kYkCgnH1lY — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 15, 2017

That’s right! With just a day left, producer Shobu Yarlagadda took to Twitter to share that the film has been certified by CBFC as U/A. He said, “Here we go.. ! @BaahubaliMovie 2 trailer CBFC cert.! Just a day more! A little nervous I must say .. hope all of you will love it !”

Watch | Baahubali 2 teaser

This epic fantasy has also made the film a successful brand in terms of merchandising and virtual reality. In fact, a book dated before the times of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, titled ‘The Rise of Sivagami’ was also released recently.

Also read | Baahubali 2 teaser: Prabhas is all set for a war like we have never seen before. Watch video

The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd