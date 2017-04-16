Baahubali 2: This teaser of SS Rajamouli film is a ferocious countdown to the release. Watch videos

The countdown to Baahubali: The Conclusion begins. The countdown to Baahubali: The Conclusion begins.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has been one of the most spoken about topic recently. From director SS Rajamouli’s skill in bringing together the perfect cast to Prabhas’s dedication to this project and Rana Daggubati bull-headed look – it has been written about almost continuously. Trailers have made records, and songs have made an impression. Now all one can think about is that the release date is coming closer, 12 days to be exact. Why Kattappa killed Baahubali? We are on the cusp of answering this question and fans of Tollywood star Prabhas are going to be treated with his appearance on the silver screen after two years.

Watch | Countdown to Baahubali: The Conclusion

There is so much expectation attached to this release. To give yet another look at the film, the makers have released a teaser of sorts on April 15 followed by one on April 16. The first one in one word is brutal. The starring role of this teaser is the violence — the bloody war. So far, the filmmakers have all spoken about how this film is grander than the first one and have also pointed out that the stunts are much better in the sequel too. In fact, Rana said, “The action scenes in Baahubali 2, will make the first film look small.” This teaser is completely on the side of proving this point. The bulging muscles, the angry sword swings, jumps and battalions look quite real. The second one on the other hand is about Amarendra Baahubali.

With this teaser, team Baahubali has begun the countdown to what we are sure will be an unforgettable Friday release of the year. The movie, also starring Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles, is set to release worldwide on 6500 screens in Tamil and Telugu, dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam. April 28 is expected to be a day filled with fanfare and countrywide celebration of sorts even.

