Baahubali 2: This is the first thing Prabhas did after finishing Baahubali schedule

The Tollywood superstar Prabhas, who is looking forward to one of India’s most awaited film of the year Baahubali: The Conclusion, spent five years on this project. While the other actors signed a few other projects and worked on them simultaneously, Prabhas spent five years with his role as Amarendra Baahubali and Shivudu. Now, with the release of the movie almost upon us, Prabhas will no longer be working on the sets portraying one of the most loved characters in the recent times.

So what was the first thing he did after he was done and dusted with the film’s shoot? He got a haircut. He has been maintaining long hair, as the same was required for his character on screen, but he was frustrated with the curls and wanted to get rid of them as soon as possible. He had also talked about it then, “First I want to cut my hair. Basically, I am fed up with my hair. I don’t know how to control my hair. But I want to look normal without my moustache and beard.”

The Baahubali team is also releasing the prequel Baahubali: The Beginning on the silver screen for the audience. Those who missed and those who would like to rewatch the magic on the silver screen now have a chance to catch the film in theatres. Baahubali: The Conclusion also starring Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan. The billion dollar question — why did Kattapa kill Baahubali — will be answered on April 28.

