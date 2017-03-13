Baahubali 2: Theatrical rights of SS Rajamouli film bagged by Sri Thenandal Films in key areas of Tamil Nadu

Baahubali 2 rights in Chennai bagged by Sri Thenandal Films Baahubali 2 rights in Chennai bagged by Sri Thenandal Films

To say Baahubali: The Conclusion, directed by SS Rajamouli, is the most-awaited film of the year, is an understatement. The excitement around the film is growing by the day as it draws closer to its release date. And adding to the frenzy, the makers of the epic film, have started doing promotions both online and offline, with a series of interviews and new posters.

Baahubali 2, without an iota of doubt, is the favourite of the trade across India and overseas. Popular production companies have been vying for its theatrical rights and are ready to pay the top dollar. Murali Ramaswamy of Sri Thenandal Films, however, has beaten the competition to bag the theatrical rights of Baahubali 2 in key regions of Chennai and Chengelpet. These are the important areas for the trade as they play more important role in deciding the fate of a film at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

“We are very happy to be associated with the release of the highly expected #Baahubali2 for the Key Areas of City & Chengelpet,” read a post on the official Twitter handle of Sri Thenandal Films.

According to reports, the production house has bagged the rights of the film in lucrative areas for an undisclosed record price. Earlier, trade pundits had predicted that Baahubali 2 has already collected about Rs 500 crore even before its release, through the sale of satellite rights and its area-wise theatrical rights.

Sri Thenandal Films, meanwhile, is also bankrolling two big-ticket films including Sangamithra and Vijay’s upcoming film, which is directed by Atlee. Sangamithra is touted to be one of the most expensive projects of Kollywood, with a budget at par with Baahubali 2. The period film, starring, Jayam Ravi and Arya, will be directed by Sundar C. The makers have already confirmed Academy-award winner AR Rahman as the music composer.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Baahubali 2 will finally release on Thursday. Following the tradition, the makers of Baahubali will screen the promo video in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and will also arrange the screening for the press in Hyderabad. Later, the trailer of the Hindi version will be unveiled in Mumbai, after which it will be released on the internet.

