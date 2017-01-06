Baahubali 2 teaser will not release with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

Baahubali 2 teaser not to release with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Baahubali 2 teaser not to release with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

Yes! You heard it wrong. The much-awaited teaser of Baahubali: The Conclusion is not being released along with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Raees. A section of the media has reported that the teaser of the upcoming period extravaganza will be played in cinema halls along with the Hindi gangster drama.

Some media reports suggested that promo video of the Baahubali sequel will be out by January 24 and it will be attached to Shah Rukh’s Raees, which is set to release on January 25. In addition to that, they also reported that both films have one common distributor, who has made a deal with single screen owners that he will sell Baahubali 2 to those who also screen Raees.

Well, we can’t confirm the barter deal, what we can say is the teaser will not be released as suggested by some reports. A source close to the Baahubali 2 team said that the filmmakers haven’t yet decided on a date to release the promo video of the epic film and that they are surely not releasing it with Shah Rukh Khan’s film.

So far, filmmakers have only released the first look posters of characters played by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati and VR experience video from the film’s set. After more than three years, Prabhas on Friday wrapped up the shoot for Baahubali 2. He will now move on to work in his other projects.

Read : Baahubali 2: Prabhas’ journey comes to end, lays down sword after 613 days of shoot

Baahubali 2 boasts an all-star cast including Prabhas, Rana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Nassar. The first part of two-part epic series ended on a massive cliffhanger ensuring an earth-shattering response for the sequel when it opens in the theatres this year on April 28.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd