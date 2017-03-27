Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli gets emotional, shares heartfelt messages for Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Karan Johar, Anushka Shetty

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is being touted as the biggest film in Indian cinema till now, and stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is being touted as the biggest film in Indian cinema till now, and stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.

With Baahubali: The Conclusion, the journey of the entire cast and crew of the film, including SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna and many others comes to an end too. Yesterday, on March 26, the team held a grand event where they not only launched the music of their film but also spoke about how it is a result of their five years of patience and hardwork.

At the mega event, while everyone shared their word on the stage, SS Rajamouli could not sum up his experience of getting his dream project together. The director fell short of words in thanking his actors enough for believing in him and dedicating such a long time to his film, which has went on to become an international phenomenon. So, in order to pour his heart out, he took to Twitter and wrote overwhelming messages for every member of his Baahubali team, through a series of tweets.

He began his chain of messages by praising the VFX team, “Because of the time constraint yesterday, I couldn’t say about few of our cast and crew whom I wanted to mention. VFX team thinks you are from director dept and we consider u in VFX dept. But thanks Ram, for operating wonderfully from this trisanku swargam.”

VFX team thinks you are from dir dept and we consider u in vfx dept.

But thanks Ram, for operating wonderfully from this trisanku swargam.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017

Appreciating Anushka Shetty, who plays Devasena in the film, Rajamouli said, “Sweetu…thank u so much for ur contribution to Baahubali. I believe all your fans will be even more enthralled with your presence in Part 2.”

Sweetu…thank u so much for ur contribution to Baahubali. I believe all your fans will be even more enthralled with your presence in Part2. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017

In another tweet, Rajamouli said that though he did not feel emotional on the last day of the shoot of Baahubali 2, but Rana Daggubati’s speech at yesterday’s event made him felt a tsunami of emotions. He wrote, “Rana I was surprised that I didn’t feel emotional on the last day of our shoot. Your speech yesterday triggered it and was like opening the flood gates of a dam. Will Miss you. Thanks a million for being my Bhallaladeva…:)”

Rana i was surprised that i didnt feel emotional on the last day of our shoot. Your speech yesterday triggered it and was like — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017

opening the flood gates of a dam. Will Miss you. Thanks a million for being my Bhallaladeva…:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017

While he had something or the other to say about everyone in his team, he was at loss of words for Prabhas, who plays the central character of Baahubali, “I am not able to frame my words for Prabhas here. my interviews will explain what he is to Baahubali.. why he is BAAHUBALI.”

Last but not the least, Rajamouli thanked Karan Johar for making his event even grander, “Thank you @KaranJohar & Anil Thadani for gracing our #Baahubali2PrereleaseEvent last night.. and for a great association.”

I am not able to frame my words for prabhas here.. my interviews will explain what he is to Baahubali.. why he is BAAHUBALI… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017

Thank you @KaranJohar & Anil Thadani for gracing our #Baahubali2PrereleaseEvent last night.. and for a great association.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017

Baahubali 2 or Baahubali: The Conclusion is the much awaited film this year. It is scheduled for an April 28 release. While the Telugu jukebox was launched in Hyderabad, the team will release its Tamil album in Chennai on April 9.

