Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli gets emotional as his journey with Baahubali franchise comes to an end

SS Rajamouli completes Baahubali 2 SS Rajamouli completes Baahubali 2

Director SS Rajamouli got emotional on the last day of work on the Baahubali franchise on Tuesday. The director said he was experiencing a mixed emotion on the day that officially marks the culmination of a journey that he started about four years ago. “Last working day……hope fully..What a journey..what an experience.. I am both smiling with joy and wincing with pain..(sic),” he tweeted.

In 2013, the director began shooting the first part of the epic franchise, Baahubali: The Beginning, which released in theatres in 2015. The filmmakers had announced that Baahubali: The Conclusion would open in theatres in 2016. However, it didn’t happen. The fans have been eagerly waiting with several unanswered questions since Baahubali 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger. Speaking on behalf of the fans of the franchise across the world, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, “Sir…the country awaits your incredible vision….”

The hit filmmaker is a self-proclaimed admirer of Rajamouli. During the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, Karan said that Baahubali has become a unifying force in the film fraternity in the country and it has beaten the cinematic experience of Mughal-E-Azam.

Baahubali franchise boasts an all-star cast, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah among others. The two-part epic series was made reportedly made at a cost of Rs 400 crore. As the film gears up for a massive release worldwide on April 28, the pre-booking have already started.

While the film releases in India on last Friday of the month on 6,500 screens across the country, it will have its premiere in the UK as part of the India-UK Year of Culture events.

