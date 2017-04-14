Baahubali 2: After Karnataka, SS Rajamouli film facing uncertainty in Tamil Nadu. Will it release in south India?

Baahubali 2: Prabhas-starrer film will release on April 28. Baahubali 2: Prabhas-starrer film will release on April 28.

Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, may be the most-awaited film of the year but it doesn’t make it immune to problems. After having difficulty in its Karnataka release, now the epic film is facing uncertainty in Tamil Nadu too, due to various reasons.

The Madras High court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking to stay the release of Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu. In a civil suit, ACE Media has alleged that MS Sharavanan of Sri Green Productions, took a loan from the distributor promising to return it with additional Rs 10 lakh before its release. Both the parties entered an agreement for the same in February earlier this year. However, ACE Media has alleged that Sharavanan has no intention of returning the loan amount and that he was working with others to release the film in the name of third parties. The petitioner requested to stay distribution and exhibition of the film in the state on April 28, until its due is cleared.

However, Justice K Kalyanasundaram refused to stay the release of the film but directed the Sri Green Productions to submit a reply to the allegations made by the ACE Media by April 18.

The trouble in Tamil Nadu comes after pro-Kannada groups led by activist Vatal Nagaraj have already vowed to stop the release of the film across Karnataka. Actor Sathyaraj, who plays Kattappa in the Baahubali franchise had, a few years ago, made some controversial remarks during a protest over long-standing water-sharing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The activists now want him to apologise for his remarks, as a condition for allowing the screening of Baahubali 2 in the state. The distributors and producers are also not ready to buy the theatrical rights owing to the uncertainty. According to reports, while the distribution rights of Baahubali: The Beginning in Karnataka was sold at Rs 18 crore, Baahubali: The Conclusion is pegged at Rs 40 crore. And producers and distributors are not ready to take investment risk as over 2000 Kannada organisations are up in arms against the release of the film. But, producers of Baahubali 2 have the option of screening it in the state by themselves, which involves the risk of irking the protesting activists further.

The makers of Baahubali, meanwhile, are yet to respond to the protests in Karnataka.

