Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli film might not release in Karnataka if Kattappa doesn’t apologise?

Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit the screens in just two weeks. Starring Prabhas, Tamannaah, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, this SS Rajamouli directorial is one of the most looked forward to releases of 2017. Ardent fans of the film are waiting to solve the mystery behind Kattappa’s betrayal. In fact, “Why Kattappa killed Baahubali” has become a question that is discussed countrywide.

Now that the answer is just close, the secret about to be revealed – Vatal Nagaraj, a pro-Kannada activist has taken it upon himself to stop the screening of the film in Karnataka. He cites that actor Sathyaraj, the man who plays the role of Kattappa, has disrespected the sentiments of Kannadigas and has allegedly made derogatory comments against the people during the Cauvery row a few years back. In an interview with Bangalore Mirror, Vatal Said, “We will not allow any theatre in Karnataka to screen Bahubali. We are not against the film, but against Sathyaraj who plays the character of Kattappa in Bahubali,” and added, “This man’s remarks crossed all decency limits. He spoke nonsense about Karnataka and Kannadigas. We too staged protests against Tamil Nadu, but not against the people.”

Interestingly, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce also seems to support Vatal. While speaking to Deccan Herald, Sa Ra Govindu, President of the body said, “Till now neither the actor nor the producers have approached the Chamber to discuss the issue. Unless the actor apologises, the screening will not take place in Karnataka. He has insulted Kannadigas.”

According to reports, Vatal has also planned to stage a protest on April 28 against the release of the film in Bengaluru and also stated that the release will not be allowed statewide. Also, currently no distributor has come forward to get the theatrical rights of the film in Karnataka. The multiple reasons cited in the industry is the issue of Sathyaraj’s alleged derogatory comments, the successful running of Puneeth Rajkumar’s Rajakumaara, and the Rs 200 cap for movie tickets.

Previously, during the release of superstar Rajinikanth’s film Shivaji, political groups had similarly protested against the release of the film, and only let the issue go when the actor had apologised. So will this situation change if Sathyaraj apologises? We will have to wait and see.

