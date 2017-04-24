Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli drops a big hint about why Kattappa killed Baahubali

Baahubali 2 set to release this Friday Baahubali 2 set to release this Friday

The Baahubali team– director SS Rajamouli, actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty– were at the Facebook office in Hyderabad to promote the upcoming film Baahubali: The Conclusion on Monday. As the cast has given numerous interviews in the run-up to the release of the film, the host mostly entertained the film crew with fun games. However, later the Baahubali team also answered a few questions from the fans.

When Rajamouli was asked whether he was annoyed after being repeatedly asked why Kattapa killed Baahubali, the closely guarded secret of the Indian film industry (at least until this Friday), he said, “No.” He added, “It is not at all an annoying question when people ask me that. It guarantees that that person is going to watch the film first day, first show.” However, he had its share of annoying questions related to his magnum opus. “One of the annoying questions was ‘what was the release date of the film?’ and after we announced people started asking us ‘you really releasing the film on that date?’,” said the director.

In fact, the director dropped a strong hint about why Kattappa killed Baahubali. He said that he read many fan theories as to why Kattappa did what he did. “Many came close to cracking it (question) but no one has exactly figured out the real reason. The point is not about why he killed Baahubali. It is all about all the points that lead to that moment and what happens next,” he said.

Read | Rana Daggubati on Baahubali 2: This is not Game of Thrones, India’s story-telling tradition is far greater

Prabhas, however, said he usually gets a non-Baahubali question. “When people ask me, ‘when will I get married’, it annoys me,” said the Baahubali actor. On the other hand, there seems to be no question that can annoy Rana. “Why Kattapa killed Baahubali is what kept us inspired during this two years,” said Anushka.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers have planned a grand premiere for the film in Mumbai on Thursday. Along with the entire cast and crew of Baahubali franchise, the who’s who of Indian film fraternity is expected to take part in the big show that will be nothing short of a spectacle.

ARKA Entertainment has spent more than Rs 200 crore in the making of the second part of the franchise. Besides Prabhas and Sathyaraj, it stars Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens worldwide this Friday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 7:30 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd