Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli clarifies on Chiranjeevi giving voice-over for film

As his most-awaited film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, inches close to its release, director SS Rajamouli seems to have adopted a zero tolerance policy for baseless rumours. As the buzz suggesting that Megastar Chiranjeevi has given voice-over for Baahubali 2 was gaining traction, the director swiftly moved in to nip the rumours in the bud. On Monday, Rajamouli took to his Twitter to clarify on Chiranjeevi’s association with the upcoming period war film. “Chiranjeevigaru giving voice over for Baahubali2 is false news..,” he posted on his Twitter page.

After making a superhit comeback with Khaidi No 150 this year, Chiranjeevi has given voice-over for films like Ghazi and Gunturodu. It is not, however, the first time that Baahubali 2 was subjected to such rumours. Earlier, there was a rumour claiming Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is playing a cameo in the film, which was also rubbished by the filmmakers.

Baahubali 2 is currently in the post-production stage and the makers are expected to release the trailer of the film soon. Rajamouli said that the work for the trailer release is going on and they will definitely release by mid-March.

Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty among others in the lead role, is the sequel to 2015’s sensational global hit Baahubali: The Beginning which showed the wealth and immense talents of south Indian cinema to the world.

Chiranjeevigaru giving voice over for Baahubali2 is false news.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 6, 2017

The first part ended on a massive cliffhanger, guaranteeing an earth-shattering opening for the second part when it hits the screens on April 28.

