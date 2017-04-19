Baahubali 2: Bandh in Karnataka against release of Kattappa’s movie on April 28

Baahubali 2 faces opposition in Karnataka, bandh announced on April 28 by pro-Kannada organisations. Baahubali 2 faces opposition in Karnataka, bandh announced on April 28 by pro-Kannada organisations.

SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali: The Conclusion is one of the most awaited films of the year. However, fans in Karnataka might not see the movie on the big screen like the rest of the world because of a few pro-Kannada organisations who are opposing the release of the film. Previously, during the Cauvery row, actor Sathyaraj who plays the role of Kattappa in the Baahubali series supposedly made inflammatory comments against Kannadigas. So, groups led by Vatal Nagaraj are now planning to stage a protest on April 28.

The group who have announced a state-wide bandh demand an apology from Sathyaraj for offending the sentiments of Kannadigas and stress that they will not let the movie’s release take place as planned otherwise. In fact, the president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Sa Ra Govindu also said, “Till now neither the actor nor the producers have approached the Chamber to discuss the issue. Unless the actor apologises, the screening will not take place in Karnataka. He has insulted Kannadigas.”

Producer of the film Shobu Yarlagadda is hoping to resolve this issue amicably. Shobu said to PTI, “This is a very sensitive issue, and I don’t want to comment much on it. The only thing I want to say is we will resolve the issue amicably in the interest of all concerned.” He also explained that he did not want to offend anyone right now by commenting on the issue.

Director SS Rajamouli, in an earlier interview, had however expressed the opinion that this situation was not fair. He said to India Today, “I worked with Sathyaraj for almost five years and I could have never ever imagined he is a person who could try to hurt someone. Some videos were posted on the internet. When we started inquiring, we learned that whatever comments Mr Sathyaraj made it was nine years back. And after that, about 30 films of his were released in Karnataka. Baahubali 1 released. No one had problems with that. And suddenly, raking up the issue at this point in time is not right.”

We will have to wait and watch what the filmmakers do about this issue. Will Baahubali 2 see a release in Karnataka or not remains a burning question.

