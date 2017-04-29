Baahubali 2 screening: Audience see blank screens in Delhi, second half played first in Bengaluru and more

Baahubali 2 screening in many parts was married by a few issues. Baahubali 2 screening in many parts was married by a few issues.

While Baahubali: The Conclusion is pushing boundaries in Indian cinema with great content, splendid special effects and amazing marketing, it looks like the theatres owners are not able to handle the magnum opus which has been directed by SS Rajamouli. The film was released to an earth-shattering response from fans worldwide. But, a few unpleasant incidents in some parts of the country played the spoilsport for cinegoers, at a time when they were in a mood to celebrate the film’s mega opening onFriday.

People in Bengaluru gave a rousing welcome to the film with festivities which were at par with a Rajinikanth film. On Thursday, the hard-core fans showed no qualms even to pay twice the normal ticket price to watch Baahubali 2 at paid premieres in the city. According to reports, the fans were in for a shock, as a popular theatre played the second half of the movie first. However, the theatre operators and the audience did not realise the goof up until the climax.

A viewer, with the condition of not being named said the uncalled for incident has left her “scarred for life”. A journalist shared the incident on his Twitter page. “Last night premiere show at PVR Arena Mall #Bengaluru, they played the 2nd half of #Baahubali2 first. Audience realised during climax only,” T S Sudhir tweeted. “Upset viewers forced the theatre to play the entire #Baahubali2 movie from the beginning then ! Just told about it by a viewer.”

Replying to Sudhir’s tweet, one of the viewers said, “I was there in the show. Thought “if u have this much great war sequence in First half how it is going to be in second..(sic).”

Last night premiere show at PVR Arena Mall #Bengaluru, they played the 2nd half of #Baahubali2 first. Audience realised during climax only — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) April 28, 2017

In Delhi, too the first-day first show at PVR Saket was marred by frequent disturbances. As reported by the viewers, the screen went blank three times mysteriously, and the audience were left in the dark. The first couple of times, it restarted soon, but the third time, the blank screen with just the dialogues playing the background, went on for quite some time. First, the viewers muttered, waited, and then lashed out at the theatre operators. The viewers saw nearly 20 minutes of the film, and wondered whether it was a sabotage or just plain carelessness, just like the question that was bugging their minds for two years – Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?

In Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, fans were left upset and furious as the morning shows were cancelled due to some financial issues on Friday. Despite these sporadic incidents, Baahubali 2 is expected to have crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the box office on the opening day itself. And now the question is will it become the first Indian film to make Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office?

