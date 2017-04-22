Baahubali 2 song Saahore Baahubali: Theme of SS Rajamouli film resonates in this uplifting track. Watch video

Saahore Baahubali song promo is out Saahore Baahubali song promo is out

With Baahubali: The Conclusion just days away from its mega release, the makers have released the video promo of “Saahore Baahubali” Telugu version, which has been the background score for almost all the motion posters featuring Baahubali till date. The new video throws more light on what director SS Rajamouli and the team have in the store for the audience.

The song is about people celebrating the legend of Amarendra Baahubali. And it shows Prabhas in a more intense avatar coupled with his matured performance and body language. The video has been edited beautifully and you may end up watching it over and over again, mostly looking for some clue as to why “Kattappa killed Baahubali?” But, you are more unlikely to find an answer.

Baahubali 2 is now all set to hit the screens worldwide, including Karnataka on April 28. The film was reeling under controversy in Karnataka after pro-Kannada groups threatened to hamper its release demanding an apology from actor Sathyaraj who plays Kattappa, for his nine-year-old remark against Karnataka. Sathyaraj, however, saved Baahubali 2 from the issue by apologising on Friday.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers have planned a grand premiere for the film in Mumbai on Thursday. Along with the entire cast and crew of Baahubali franchise, the who’s who of Indian film fraternity is expected to take part in the big show that will be nothing short of a spectacle.

ARKA Entertainment has spent more than Rs 200 crore in the making of the second part of the franchise. Besides Prabhas and Sathyaraj, it stars Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

