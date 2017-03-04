Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati ready to dub for Bhallala

Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati had shared the first look as King Bhalla on his birthday Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati had shared the first look as King Bhalla on his birthday

The war hero of Tollywood, Rana Daggubati, is right now busy with his next period drama. After shooting in Kochi for the film, the actor is now headed to Hyderabad to dub for his role of Bhallala in Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

“Done with the shooting schedule in Kochi for my next period tale… now heading to Hyderabad for the Dubb of @BaahubaliMovie !! #BB2 #WKKB,” the actor shared on Twitter.

The toughened baddie of Baahubali 2, Bhallala, is all geared up for the film and the news is that his fight with Baahubali would be the most exciting part of the sequel. “The audience know the physical strength of two main characters, Shivudu and Bhallaladeva. But we didn’t show them what could happen when these two face each other in a fistfight in the first part. Even though we have war sequences and all, the fight between them will be the father of action scenes in Baahubali 2,” director Rajamouli had said.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is slated for a release on April 28. The film’s trailer is set to be launched in the mid of March.

Meanwhile, Rana had picked another war story that goes all the way back to the India’s Independence struggle. From one period film Ghazi to another, the actor is filming for his next, which is a tale of a soldier who fought for independence during the British Raj. Rana is also enjoying the success of Ghazi, which showcases India’s first ‘underwater’ war that took place on the sidelines of 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film raked in over Rs 25 crore in just six days of its release.

