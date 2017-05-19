Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati posts matrimonial ad for Prabhas and it’s hilarious, see photo

In 2016, Rana Daggubati shared a matrimonial advertisement for Prabhas and it’s not anything like what you would have imagined. In 2016, Rana Daggubati shared a matrimonial advertisement for Prabhas and it’s not anything like what you would have imagined.

Undoubtedly, two of country’s most eligible bachelors, Rana Daggubati and Prabhas, star in India’s biggest movie franchise, Baahubali. However, unlike their on-screen rivalry, the two share a friendly bond off-screen, given the amount of time the two have spent with each other. While Rana Daggubati is flamboyant and dashing when it comes to social interaction, Prabhas is still a mystery of sorts for the audience. As there is no substantial information about Prabhas’s dating life, fans are always speculating about actor’s marriages. Recently during an interview when a journalist asked Prabhas that she knows his mother is looking for a girl for the actor, Prabhas only smiled without saying a word. His popularity among women has certainly widened post-Baahubali 2 success.

Not just his mother, his on-screen co-star Rana has also taken ownership of Prabhas aka Baahubali’s marriage. In 2016, Rana Daggubati shared a matrimonial advertisement for Prabhas and it’s not anything like what you would have imagined. Rana’s post is essentially funny and spot-on. Here’s how Rana describes Prabhas in this ad, “36-year-old warrior & military leader from a respectable nomad family. 6’2, Extremely well-built- will help with heavy household chores. Climbs mountains whenever he spots a marriage prospect, but he is not a stalker. Adept at make-up can do the bride’s makeup as well.”

Also Read: On Anil Kapoor’s 33rd wedding anniversary, Sonam Kapoor has the loveliest wish for her parents. See pic

Rana also details out the necessary qualities of a girl for Baahubali. He wrote, “Girl should be attractive enough to chase down a forest, mountain and an avalanche. Should know basic sword fighting, archery and hand to hand combat.” We wonder what Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahendra Baahubali’s on-screen love interest, has to say about this.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd