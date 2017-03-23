Baahubali 2: Protest against SS Rajamouli film in Karnataka. Kattappa is the reason

Baahubali 2 face protest in Karnataka due to Kattappa Sathyaraj’s speech Baahubali 2 face protest in Karnataka due to Kattappa Sathyaraj’s speech

Baahubali: The Conclusion, a highly-anticipated film globally this year, may face problem in its theatrical release in Karnataka next month. According to reports, some pro-Kannada groups are trying to gain political mileage by embroiling the film in a political controversy. Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? is the main question that drives the second part of the epic series. And Sathyaraj, who plays Kattappa in the film, is in the eye of the storm due to his some inflammatory statements made during the unrest between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over Cauvery water-sharing dispute in the past.

A pro-Kannada group has demanded an apology from Sathyaraj for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Karnataka. The reports have it that the Kannada activists have approached Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce President SA Ra Govindu to stop the release of Baahubali 2 in Karnataka.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike reportedly prevented the screening of Baahubali 2 trailer recently in a theatre in Bellary in Karnataka. After the police were unable to control the Kannada activists, who had gathered in large numbers, the management of the theatre in question decided to postpone the screening of the trailer.

What’s intriguing about this issue is the fact that Sathyaraj had made the controversial speech a few years ago and his remarks did not spark protest during the release of Baahubali: The Beginning. However, since his role in the film has shot to the fame due to a shocking twist in the end of the first part, pro-Kannada groups have seemingly found ample opportunity to draw a huge amount of attention.

Earlier, even superstar Rajinikanth was in a similar predicament. His 2008 film Kuchelan also faced protests in Karnataka due to his speech during the Hogenakkal row. The film was allowed to release after Rajinikanth issued a statement regretting his controversial remark.

Baahubali 2 is set to hit the screens worldwide on April 28. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in the lead roles. The film is going to get the biggest ever opening as it releases on 6500 screens.

