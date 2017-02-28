Baahubali 2 premiere: Queen Elizabeth II will watch it before anybody else in India?

Baahubali: The Conclusion, will have its premiere in the UK Baahubali: The Conclusion, will have its premiere in the UK

A day before its worldwide release, the most-anticipated film of this year – Baahubali: The Conclusion, will have its premiere in the UK. The screening, a part of the cultural events organised by the Indian and British governments to celebrate 70 years of India’s independence, will take place on on April 27.

The British Film Institute will showcase Indian films as part of its India on Film program from April through December and Baahubali 2, will be one of the films. The first part of the epic series, Baahubali: The Beginning, caught the attention of moviegoers worldwide with its grand special effects and engrossing narrative. The film ended on a massive cliffhanger, ensuring an earth-shattering opening for its second part, which is said to be bigger and better than its predecessor. The latest one is scheduled to open in India on April 28. Meanwhile, the best of British cinema will also be screened in India.

The historic UK-India Year of Culture was launched at a grand reception organised by Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at the Buckingham Palace. The event was attended by who’s who from the field of Indian politics, sports and entertainment.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Actors like Kamal Hassan and Suresh Gopi were among the high-profile guest list at the Buckingham reception. Cricket great Kapil Dev, fashion designers Manish Arora and Manish Malhotra, singer and actor Gurdas Mann and sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar were also present at the event.

Also read | Baahubali 2: Prabhas vs Rana Daggubati will be father of action scenes, says Rajamouli

“That my name was recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a huge honour,” Kamal was quoted as saying in the media.

The year will see a series of cultural events and activities both in India and the UK to celebrate close ties, shared history and the rich culture of both the countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the year long celebration during his visit to the UK in 2015, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd