Baahubali 2 pre-release function is 2017’s biggest film event so far. Here is why

Just a few weeks ahead of the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, the filmmakers have planned a grand pre-release event on a never-seen-before scale. The stars in Tollywood will descend at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday evening to be a part of the historic event, adding to the fan frenzy and excitement around the film.

Producer of Baahubali, Shobu Yarlagadda, has promised fans a lot of surprises during the event, even as its high profile guest-list is still kept under wraps. Actor Nani will be hosting this spectacular event from the grand Mahishmati Kingdom set built at the Ramoji.

Baahubali has become synonymous with grandeur and state-of-the-art technology. In order to live up to its reputation, the producers will be live streaming the event using virtual reality technology, which is a first in India. “Along with the regular live stream, for the 1st time,we are streaming the pre-release event in 360° with 4K res to give the best experience,” announced director Rajamouli on his Twitter page.

The VR technology will offer a 360-degree view of the event and an experience of actually being at the venue. The cameras alongside the actors will provide the front row view of the show for the viewers. Rajamouli has been a big fan of VR technology. He even directed a virtual reality film based on the characters of Baahubali series titled ‘The Sword of Baahubali.’

His VR film, which has a different storyline, will be premiered at the virtual arcade at 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival. The makers will also set up 50 VR boots across the country at film theatres, malls and IT parks, where fans can get an interactive experience of 3D animated scenes from Baahubali 2.

In addition to the live streaming, the event will also be live telecast on Maa TV, NTV and TV 9 from 6 PM onward. It is clearly the biggest film event of 2017 so far, even better than superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 first look launch, that took place last year.

