Baahubali 2 pre-release event: Bollywood should learn about dedication from team Baahubali, says Karan Johar

Karan Johar lauds Baahubali team Karan Johar lauds Baahubali team

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday evening left a lasting impression on the fans of south Indian films with his amazing oratory skills at the Baahubali 2 pre-release event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Although he said he was a bit ‘stumped’ to be standing on what he described as the most prestigious platform that exists in Indian cinema, he managed to hold everyone’s attention throughout his speech.

“Baahubali is probably the greatest Indian film ever made. K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam, I remember, was the film that brought the entire film fraternity as a proud Indian film. After 67 years, there is an experience like Mughal-e-Azam on Indian celluloid and that is Baahubali,” Karan said.

Describing Rajamouli has a global filmmaker, he said, “Rajamouli’s narrative has a soul. His cinema has the strength and his personality which is so humble, makes me so feel so tiny. I feel my achievements are not even one-tenth of what he has achieved in last five years. It takes guts and gumption and tremendous glory to make a film like Baahubali. Baahubali is not the conclusion, it is the beginning of a journey that will insure thousands of filmmakers to do what Rajamouli has done,” Karan said, equating Rajamouli with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and James Cameron.

Read | Baahubali 2 movie pre-release event highlights: SS Rajamouli film is a fruit of 5 years of hardwork. See pics, videos

“It takes a brave man to make brave films. Rajamouli’s vision of Baahubali is not brave. It is the ultimate of bravery. It is like going to the war knowing you are going to win. This film has already won hearts worldwide,” he added.

KJo also heaped praises on the star cast — Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty. “What an amazing strength it takes to devote your life to cinema. I want to go back home and teach Hindi actors this what pure dedication is. This is what pure strength is. This is what pure bravery is. I don’t think any of us display bravery as much team Baahubali does. It is an honour to be a tiny part of this magnificent magnum opus,” he singed off.

Karan will be presenting the Hindi version of the film. Baahubali: The Conclusion will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on April 28 in India, on a record 6,500 screens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd