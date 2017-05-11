Baahubali 2: Not Prabhas, this man was the highest paid. Here’s a break-up of the fees of its cast and it will shock you

Baahubali 2 has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, and its Hindi version is inching towards earning Rs 400 crore in India. Baahubali 2 has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, and its Hindi version is inching towards earning Rs 400 crore in India.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has no record left to break. It is now only making new records by the day. The SS Rajamouli film has already crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide, a mammoth benchmark which no Indian film seems to surpass in the near future. While we know the two-film franchise, which took five years in making, stood at a budget of Rs 430 crore (Baahubali 1 cost Rs 180 crore, while Baahubali 2 budget stood at Rs 250 crore), little do we know how much its main actors, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan charged.

We told you sometime back how the profits of Baahubali 2 have been humongous due to its ratio to the production cost and the fees its actors charged, which is absolutely different from how things work in Bollywood, where a top actor might charge not just a major portion of the film’s entire budget, but also have a share in the final profits. Just because things work a little differently in the south Indian film industry, Baahubali 2 is minting money.

According to a Times Now report, here is the break-up of the remuneration of its cast.

Prabhas aka Baahubali: This man gave five years of his life to Baahubali just when he was at the peak of his career and did not sign any project in the interim. While there were stories that he ran out of money, but he still refrained to take up any new film or endorsement deal. And all this for a total fees of Rs 25 crore. He was the highest paid actor in the Baahubali cast.

Rana Daggubati aka Bhallaladeva: Needless to say, he had a role parallel to Prabhas. The way he played the baddie Bhallaladeva was worth applause. But he charged much less – Rs 15 crore for the franchise.

Anushka Shetty aka Devasena: She was a surprise in those prosthetics and the get-up of an old Devasena in the first part. And she was a bigger surprise in the second part, who showed her younger side and a much fiery avatar, that of a warrior princess. Anushka took Rs 5 crore to play the part.

Tamannaah Bhatia aka Avanthika: Just like Anushka, even Tamannaah was given Rs 5 crore for playing the role of a rebel. As much as she had an important part in the first Baahubali, her role got restricted to just 4-5 scenes in the final one.

Ramya Krishnan aka Sivagami: She had one of the strongest roles in the film, the Mother Queen, who redefined the destiny of her kingdom Mahishmati. The actor was paid Rs 2.5 crore for that.

Sathyaraj aka Kattappa: Looks like the stronger your part, the lesser you were paid in the cast of Baahubali. While the entire second film was marketed on the big question of “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali,” Sathyaraj, who played the memorable character, was paid Rs 2 crore.

SS Rajamouli: And finally, the captain of the ship, director Rajamouli, whose brain child was this magnanimous piece of art – Baahubali, was paid Rs 28 crore for helming the entire franchise. Apart from this amount, he also got one third of the profits. Baahubali: The Beginning made over Rs 600 crore, and Baahubali: The Conclusion is still minting money at the world box office.

