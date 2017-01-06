Baahubali 2: Prabhas’ journey comes to end, lays down sword after 613 days of shoot

Prabhas is playing the lead character, Baahubali, in the sequel. Prabhas is playing the lead character, Baahubali, in the sequel.

Emotions are running high among the Tollywood fans as the Baahubali has finally has laid down his sword and shield, calling it a wrap on Friday. Prabhas has just finished his part for the role after shooting for 613 days for Baahubali: The Conclusion. He left his fans and the film team teary-eyed, who took on to Twitter to share their feelings.

“And that is a wrap for Prabhas after 3.5 years. One hell of a journey. Thanks Darling. No one had as much belief on this project as you. That means a lot [sic],” posted director Rajamouli.

Does Rajamouli’s tweet means he is bidding goodbye to the star and the character of Baahubali? Fans were hoping for yet another sequel after the director had said last year during a press meet that “Baahubali 3 is on cards”.

Apart from Rana and Prabhas, the film also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty and Nassar playing crucial roles in the film. The first part of visually grand Baahubali changed the cinematic landscape in Tollywood and India, becoming the second highest grosser in the Indian film industry. Made on a huge budget of Rs 250 crore, the film became a blockbuster and has earned close to Rs 600 crore till date. The sequel is all set to release on April 28 this year.

In November last year, SS Rajamouli revealed the first look poster of Baahubali 2, which has already piqued the curiosity quotient among fans.

