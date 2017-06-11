Baahubali 2 Oka Pranam song video: The title song reminds us of the dramatic highs of SS Rajamouli film. Watch video

The title song of Baahubali 2, Oka Pranam’s video was released on YouTube. The title song of Baahubali 2, Oka Pranam’s video was released on YouTube.

Baahubali 2 has been ruling the countrywide box office for about 50 days now. Even thought the film has seen a dip in collections due to new releases, it is still the second most watched film in many cities. The title song of this film in Telugu, “Oka Pranam”, which is more like a recap of Baahubali 1 was one of the creative decisions that was appreciated by fans. It features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in miniature forms as the tale of Baahubali 1 is retold in minutes.

Now, the makers have released the official video of the title song and it looks like fans love it already. Within minutes of the release, fans have already comments and likes for the video poured in. Each frame reminds us of the first time we ever came to know about Baahubali and were introduced to the kingdom of Mahishmati. It reminds us of the question that haunted the country for almost two years – ‘Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?’ It is almost like a hit of nostalgia. Baahubali 2 created many records, including crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark when it came to worldwide collections. However, after the release and tremendous success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal in China, the film might lose out on being the first film to cross the Rs 2,000 cr mark.

The film released on May 28 as a bilingual, and was dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, English and a few other languages. The release in China has been confirmed, however, there has been no word about the date of release so far.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd