Baahubali 2: Not four, I would have given seven years for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, says Prabhas

As Baahubali 2 gets ready for release, Prabhas says he would have happily given more years of his life to SS Rajamouli film. As Baahubali 2 gets ready for release, Prabhas says he would have happily given more years of his life to SS Rajamouli film.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion is proving to be a hurricane. The film is still more than a fortnight away from its release but fans and celebs alike can’t stop singing its praises. The film which will finally answer why Kattappa killed Baahubali had its Tamil music launch on Sunday in Chennai and in attendance was its lead star Prabhas along with the director, Rajamouli. The music album was launched by Dhanush. Speaking at the event, Prabhas said he would have dedicated seven years of his life for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise without a second thought. The film was over four years in shooting and Prabhas, unlike the rest of the cast, did not sign any other projects in the interim.

“For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on Baahubali. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project,” Prabhas said. Prabhas plays king Baahubali and his son Shivudu in the film even as rumours suggested he may be seen in another role in the film. He spent nearly five years on the project.

Read: This is what Prabhas did after finishing Baahubali

Asked about the journey of being part of India’s biggest motion picture franchise, he said: “It was physically strenuous, especially while working on action sequences in the first part. In the second part, Rajamouli edited the action scenes in a way that he made the whole process very easy.” Prabhas also thanked his fans for being patient. “I love my fans. They waited for three years for my film,” he said.

On the occasion, Rajamouli said he wouldn’t have found an actor as dedicated as Prabhas for the movie. “Show me one actor who can spend more than three years on a character he believes in. Prabhas and I became very close after we worked together for the first time in Chatrapathi, and we used to spend a lot of time together. Thank you Prabhas for being my friend,” he said.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj. Calling it a “privilege” to be part of “Baahubali” franchise, Tamannaah said being associated with the film is more significant than any award. She went on to add that in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is slated for release on April 28, “I have shared more screen space with Anushka.”

Actor Dhanush presided over the audio launch as one of the chief guests. “I don’t need to say how big this brand called Baahubali is. Everyone knows about it. I was shooting in Mumbai for a film, in which I’m playing a cameo. And I asked the production unit there about what is the next most-awaited film in Hindi and they said Baahubali 2. A lot of hard work has gone behind this film. They deserve everything that have been getting,” he said. Other than him, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and director Vikraman among others took part in the event. The host of the show RJ Balaji announced that the filmmakers had invited actor Kamal Haasan but he was unable to make it to the event. The Vishwaroopam actor sent his friend director Rajesh on his behalf. Rajinikanth and Ilayathalapathy Vijay weren’t spotted at the event, though there were speculations that the stars might attend the event.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd