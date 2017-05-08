Baahubali 2 new trailer: Shivudu and Bhallaladeva face-off is the highlight. Watch video

Baahubali 2 new trailer is out Baahubali 2 new trailer is out

As director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion continues to dominate the box office across the world, the filmmakers have released a new 30-second teaser trailer packing some of the most popular one-liners and action sequences in the film. The new footage shows visuals from the ultimate face-off between Bhallaladeva and Shivudu aka Mahendra Baahubali with Oka Praanam playing in the backdrop.

The conclusion of the two-part epic series boiled down to one battle sequence between the forces of Bhallaladeva and Shivudu. And the fist-fight between the two warriors was the highlight of the action scenes in the film as suggested by Rajamouli. Talking about the action sequences in the film earlier, the director had said, “The audience know the physical strength of two main characters, Shivudu and Bhallaladeva. But we didn’t show them what could happen when these two face each other in a fist fight in the first part. Even though we have war sequences and all, the fight between them will be the father of action scenes in Baahubali 2.”

National Award-winning fight choreographer Peter Hein has composed the final fight between Bhallaladeva and Shivudu, played by Rana Daggubati and Prabhas respectively, in a most engaging way.

The trailer has been released by the filmmakers as a sign of their appreciation for the audience around the world for making Baahubali 2 the highest grossing film in Indian cinema. On an average, the film raked in Rs 100 crore a day collecting Rs 1000 crore within 10 days of its theatrical release.

