Baahubali 2 new poster: Prabhas stands on the head of a beast. See this awe-inspiring pic

With Baahubali 2 just months away from its release, the makers have now released a new poster and it just shows how wild and raw the SS Rajamouli film is going to be. Baahubali: The Conclusion is being touted as grander and bigger than anything we have seen and this poster is a proof. In the perfect Maha Shivaratri gift to the fans, the makers revealed the new pic with Prabhas in it and the caption, “Team Baahubali wishes you all #HappyMahaShivaratri!!”

‘One beast standing over the other’ is a line that will keep ringing in your head when you would look at the mighty Baahubali standing on a ferocious elephant — which looks more like an extinct mammoth! And Prabhas is all swagger with his head held high as he stands on the beast’s trunk and head, clearly ready to jump on its back.

This poster with Prabhas’s bare-armed look is more bestial than his earlier ones with Devasena or the one with his devilish double-edged sword. Even Bhallala (Rana Daggubati) got beefier to give a tough competition to Baahubali when they lock horns in the sequel.

Of course, Prabhas has now bid adieu to the Baahubali kingdom after he finished shooting for his part after working for 613 days with director SS Rajamouli since the beginning of Baahubali: The Beginning. The second chapter of Rajamouli’s magnum opus is set to hit the screen on April 28 and the fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film that is rumoured to be delayed for now.

Baahubali also recently hit the headlines for wrong reasons as the production was allegedly involved in a money laundering row and also for the leak of some parts of the climax scene. However, if this would actually be the last chapter from the Baahubali book, nothing can possibly stop the fandom from relishing every second of The Conclusion.

