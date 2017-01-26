Baahubali 2 new poster: Behold the mighty Baahubali Sr and the beautiful Devasena, see pic

Anuskha Shetty and Prabhas from new Baahubali 2 poster Anuskha Shetty and Prabhas from new Baahubali 2 poster

After the huge response to the first looks of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva from Baahubali: The Conclusion, the filmmakers have released a new couple poster of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty from the film that is taking the Internet by storm. The new picture shows a ravishingly young Devasena (Anushka) pulling the bow string along with Amarendra Baahubali (Sr Baahubali). This is a far cry from seeing her shackled in Mahishmati, giving us hints that the flashback is filled with more surprises.

More from the world of Entertainment:

With Baahubali holding a celestial sword, Bhallala with a vicious mace and now Devasena and Sr Baahubli aiming an arrow, there is no doubt that Baahubali 2 has far more action-filled sequences than the prequel.

Meanwhile, Prabhas had finished shooting for his part after working over 600 days with director Rajamouli since the beginning of The Beginning. The second chapter of Rajamouli’s magnum opus is set to hit the screen on April 28 and the fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film that is rumoured to delayed for now.

The power cast from the first part including Prabhas, Rana, Anushka, Tamannaah have been retained in the second part but the Mashismati cousins are looking far beefier, bulkier and more ferocious ready to look horns for another epic battle.

Baahubali also recently hit the headlines for wrong reasons as the production house landed in alleged money laundering problem and also for the leak of the climax scene. But it can be assured that fandom is not stepping back until they could find out why Kattappa killed Baahubali?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd