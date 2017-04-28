Baahubali 2 movie leaked on Facebook, filmmakers ask for help

Baahubali 2 leaked online Baahubali 2 leaked online

The age of social media has brought celebrities closer to their fans, but with new opportunities come new problems. Social media piracy is posing a new and serious challenge to the filmmakers. Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion, was released on Friday to a rousing response from the fans worldwide. The film got a wide released in the UAE a day before its India release. A viewer in Kuwait has allegedly streamed the movie live on Facebook for nearly an hour. The makers are yet to react to the news. However, the filmmakers have sought the assistance of the fans on social media to identify the links to the pirated versions of the film on the internet and take them down.

This is not the first time, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s last year blockbuster film Dangal was also leaked on Facebook by a film viewer in Dubai. Earlier this year, Tamil film Bogan also fell prey to the piracy as the film’s pirated copy was uploaded on Facebook, which was viewed more than 2.5 lakh times on the same day. Even actor Suriya’s Singam 3 faced a similar challenge.

Baahubali 2 has constantly been subjected to leaks. A portion of an unedited battle sequence was leaked online from a special effects studio based in Hyderabad. And just a day before the release, a scene from the film was released on social media giving away an important spoiler. “Except for screening to various “censor boards” in different countries, there have been no screenings of @BaahubaliMovie 2 till now anywhere,” Baahubali series producer Shobu Yarlagadda posted on his Twitter page. The filmmakers are also probing into the incident to find the source of the leak.

Baahubali 2 is the sequel to 2015 blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning. The first film in the series ended its theatrical run with a whopping Rs 600 crore in its kitty. However, the second film has already earned Rs 500 crore even before its release. It is expected to be the first film in India to collected Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Baahubali 2 has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah among others in the lead role. The second part has been produced by Arka Media Works at cost of Rs 250 crore

