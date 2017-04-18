Baahubali 2: Meet Maharaja Vikramadeva, Prabhas’s third role in the film. See pic

Prabhas’s third role from Baahubali 2 revealed Prabhas’s third role from Baahubali 2 revealed

Just 10 days ahead of Baahubali: The Conclusion release, speculations are rife that lead actor Prabhas will be seen in three different roles in the second part. Everyone knows about his two popular roles in the franchise — Amarendra Baahubali and Shivudu alias Mahendra Baahubali. Now the media reports may have added more to your list of unanswered questions about Baahubali but, you don’t have to worry about it. We have got you covered.

Prabhas, indeed, has three different characters in the Baahubali franchise and it was revealed in Baahubali: The Beginning itself. Yes, you may not have noticed or forgotten that Kattapa talks about Prabhas’s third character, Maharaja Vikramadeva, when he begins to narrate the past story to Baahubali junior.

In fact, the story of Baahubali begins from Maharaja Vikramadeva’s time. He is the father of Amarendra Baahubali and younger brother of Bijjaladeva. However, Vikramadeva gets picked as the king of Mahishmati, drawing the wrath of his elder brother who is as sly as a fox. He suddenly dies one day, leaving behind his pregnant wife (we can already smell a conspiracy in his sudden demise). That’s when Bijjaladeva’s wife, Sivagami takes over the reins of the kingdom. After death of Baahubali’s mother in childbirth, Sivagami raises Baahubali as her own along with her son Bhallaladeva. And you know the rest of the story.

Director SS Rajamouli has also shown the painting of Maharaja Vikramadeva in the first part. We may even get to see Vikramadeva in action in the upcoming film. Now, you have one less question to worry about.

Baahubali 2 is gearing up for a massive release worldwide on April 28. The film will hit a whopping 6,500 screens in India and more than 1000 screens in North America, which is a record for an international film. Baahubali 1 reportedly made Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office, However, the reports suggest that the second part has already collected the majority of the total collection of Baahubali 1 even before its release.

