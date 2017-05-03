Baahubali 2 may break records but it can never compete with Baahubali 1 as a film

Baahubali: The Conclusion might be a grander film, but Baahubali: The Beginning will rule the hearts of fans always. Baahubali: The Conclusion might be a grander film, but Baahubali: The Beginning will rule the hearts of fans always.

Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 and was appreciated by fans and critics alike for bringing something different to the fore. SS Rajamouli’s imagination was applauded for the way he had implemented visual effects, especially when the audience got the first look at Mahismati or the war sequence with Kalakeyas. It was spectacularly done and even considered flawless. It created a buzz amongst film lovers for its plot and the way it left us hanging at the end of the film. People couldn’t stop talking about how good the film was, and the vision of the director. Two years later, its sequel is ruling the box office like no other Indian film had. The film fraternity applauded the efforts of SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film received glowing reviews from most of the critics in the country. But all anyone could talk about were the visual effects, the cinematography and the performance by the central seven characters. What about the movie itself? Why did it not receive the same adulation and complete acceptance from fans? The answer is quite simple.

Baahubali: The Beginning was not a huge event, and unlike the sequel, it did not create as much buzz either. Down south, fans were excited because Prabhas and SS Rajamouli were working together after Chatrapathi. It was treated like any other release of actor Prabhas, as fans thronged to the theatres to see their favourite star on screen. A friend and I were among these fans. We expected the usual Tollywood treat – song and dance sequence, some romance and some action. Probably close to SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera. What we did not expect to see was a film that was so incredibly superior to not just other Tollywood films, but any Indian movie in general. What one has to understand when it comes to director Rajamouli is that he makes films for everyone. From kids to 60-year olds, everyone has now come to enjoy his films.

Baahubali: The Beginning, was the beginning of something new. It was new for the way they used visual effects so beautifully. It was new for casting some the best actors to share screen space. It was new with the way the genre of period drama was dealt with. It was new, especially for Telugu film industry to see the birth of a franchise. New things trend, they attract and if the hook is just right they keep you wanting for more. Baahubali 1 had all of these elements, especially as it ended with the billion dollar question. Who would want to miss out on knowing ‘Why Kattappa Killed Baahubali’?

The movie attained country wide fame, thanks to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions joining hands with ARKA to release it in Hindi. Any die-hard movie fan would be able to guess where the movie is going. Mahendra Baahubali has to win and Bhallaladeva has to fail. But, the question of how this particular turn of events came to take place kept the audience glued to their seats.

Cut to two years later, from a simple prequel release to being touted as the grandest film, and the biggest film release in the history of Indian Cinema – Baahubali became a cult. First Day First Show was a craze that was initially dedicated to superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammooty, and Chiranjeevi. However, with Baahubali 2, fans couldn’t wait to see why Kattappa killed Baahubali. This was one of the main reasons why the film broke various box office collection records with Rs 121 crore gross collection on Day 1.

In the theatre, the movie received hoots, cheers, applause, and a standing ovation. It was an overwhelming feeling to see the end of Bhallaladeva. But, it lacked the fresh appeal of Baahubali 1. The plot took a turn as expected, but the film kept its audience awed with grandeur. The visual effects, the attention to details when it comes to the different kingdoms and the pleasure of seeing frames come together for each and every shot, it was quite the opposite to Baahubali 1. The film was worthy of all the applause that it got, but somehow, it could never beat Baahubali: The Beginning.

While Baahubali: The Beginning introduced us to some of the newest things when it comes to cinema and filmmaking, Baahubali 2 depended on the success of its predecessor and the grandness with which it was executed. So, all the applause that the movie has been receiving is well-deserved. But, it can never beat when we all met Amarendra Baahubali for the first time, and fell in love with his fair, modest and intelligent mind.

