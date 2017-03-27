Baahubali 2: Five stand-out moments of pre-release event including two MAJOR spoilers

A picture from the Baahubali 2 pre-release event. A picture from the Baahubali 2 pre-release event.

To put it like SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 trailer launch in Mumbai earlier this month was only the appetiser. The real deal was saved for March 26 Baahubali 2 pre-release event in Hyderabad where the entire cast and crew of the film came together. Held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, the event had SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah among others. The event, which was more than three hours long, was a culmination of five years of the team’s hard work, driven by passion, commitment, mutual respect and self-belief.

The event was live telecast on various television channels and live streamed on YouTube in a 360-degree angle. It is touted to be the first film event in India to be live streamed using virtual reality technology. Well, Baahubali enjoys the reputation of doing a lot of unheard of and unexpected things. Usually, such celebrations have dance and other performances to keep the audience entertained until the main celebrities of the event take the stage. But, the Baahubali event did not have such performances as there was not enough time for members of cast and crew to express their gratitude to each other.

Here are the five standout moments including two film spoilers from the Baahubali 2 pre-release event:

1) MM Keeravani’s tribute to Rajamouli

Baahubali is a vision not just of SS Rajamouli but his entire family. From his father, his wife and cousins, almost all the members of his family were involved and contributed to making his dream come true on the big screen. Music composer MM Keeravani paid tribute to Rajamouli by doing a cover of ‘Sivuni Aana’, from Baahubali: The Beginning, with different lyrics. It was, indeed, one of the top standout moments of the evening that displayed family bond and respect they have for each other as artists. And Keeravani’s gesture moved Rajamouli to tears on stage.

2) Karan Johar’s monologue:

So honoured to posess THE sword! The sword that #kattapa killed #Baahubali with! Thank you @ssrajamouli …28th April seems too far away… pic.twitter.com/fu6KugKxXp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 27, 2017

You may wonder that how can we call Karan Johar’s speech at the event a monologue when he was not even the one hosting the show? But, it really felt like the host in him came out during the event, where he eloquently eulogised the Baahubali team with his amazing presentation skills that were perfected as a host on Koffee With Karan. He detailed what it takes to make a movie like Baahubali and nobody could have put it better.

3) Rajamouli’s speech

“Gratitude” is the word that defines Sunday’s Baahubali 2 event. Even the three-hour long event was not enough for the filmmakers to express their gratitude to each and every person for their contribution and support without whom the two Baahubali films may have never scaled such heights globally. Rajamouli even thanked the production boys, who take care of catering on the sets of Baahubali, for their contribution and called them the hardest working people in the unit.

4) Kattappa and Bijjaladeva introductions (spoilers)

The organisers played a small AV before the introduction of every member of the crew, who made a speech on the stage at the event. While calling up Baahubali actors on stage, a small clip was presented showing a glimpse of their characters in Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2. While giving the glimpse of Bijjaladeva in the second part, the makers sort of outed a spoiler. Bijjaladeva is the one who suggests Bhallaladeva about killing Sivagami. And Kattappa joins Baahubali junior to take on his master Bhallaladeva. With the arrival of Shivudu, it seems like he is no longer loyal to his master. Kattappa was shown in the clip leading the army wearing the armour of Baahubali team.

5) Selfie and fireworks

The event came to an end with the main cast and crew talking an adorable selfie, which has become a hit online. And at the end of the event, Prabhas took the microphone again and enthralled the audience with two powerful one-liners from Baahubali 2. And the event concluded with a spectacular show of fireworks that lighted up the whole sky at Ramoji.

DANDAAALAYYAA… to everyone for all the love… 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻WRAPPED UP….. Enjoy the music. #Baahubali2PreReleaseEventpic.twitter.com/d5neCYGU7p — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 26, 2017

It was, indeed, a spectacular event.

