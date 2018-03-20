Baahubali 2 cleared for theatrical release in China

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to hit Chinese cinema halls. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to hit Chinese cinema halls.

Indian blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will soon get a theatrical release in China. According to Variety, the fantasy action film will be released by EStars Media, which also handled Baahubali: The Beginning, in China. The makers have received the censor certificate, but have not yet decided a release date.

Directed by S S Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, Baahubali 2 was released in India in April last year. Baahubali: The Beginning had earned $123 million total in China. The magnum opus follows Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which earned an astonishing USD 195 million on release in China, Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

As far as the domestic earnings of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is concerned, the film smashed all the records to become the first film to cross Rs 500 crore mark in Bollywood. Also approved for release in China is 2017 drama Hindi Medium. Featuring Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, the film is set to hit Chinese theatres on April 4.

Bollywood films like Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar have performed well at the Chinese box office boosting the total lifetime collection of the films. The latest one to join the squad of Bollywood blockbuster films in China is Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

